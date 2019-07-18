Marc Price, who starred as Irwin “Skippy” Handelman on the hit CBS sitcom “Family Ties” from 1982 to 1989, is taking his stand-up comedy on the road with his show “Skippy and the Comedy Warrior.”
The show, which comes to Gloucester next week, features Price and Joe Kashnow, a combat veteran who lost his right leg to a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2003.
Kashnow is featured in the documentary “Comedy Warriors: Healing Through Humor,” which will screen free at Cape Ann Cinema & Stage at 21 Main St. in Gloucester on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.
The film, described as “essentially an in-depth comedy workshop,” allowed Kashnow to work with nationally known entertainers like Bob Saget, Lewis Black and Zach Galifianakis and jump-start his comedy career. Kashnow has gone on to perform across the country and is now pursuing his dream of helping others through laughter.
Kashnow will take the stage with Price for their stand-up comedy show on Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Cape Ann Cinema & Stage. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. U.S. military veterans and active-duty military personnel are admitted for free. Visit capeanncinema.com for reservations or more information.
A tribute to Cape Ann Finns
Rockport Legion Band heads to the bandstand at Back Beach in Rockport for a tribute concert on Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m. This free concert featuring Finnish-American music will honor original members, most from Finnish families.
Bring chairs or blankets. The rain location is Rockport High School auditorium on Jerdens Lane.
New play reading at Gloucester Stage
A free reading of Gloucester playwright Ken Riaf’s new work, “Think of me Tuesday,” comes to Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., on Sunday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m.
The part of the character of Jim “Buddy” Chum will be read by award-winning actor Ken Baltin. Baltin played the lead role in Riaf’s play “My Station in Life,” which was fully produced at Gloucester Stage last season following a reading the prior year.
Admission to Sunday’s reading is free. Visit gloucesterstage.com for more information.
Concert Winds Trio blowing into Annisquam
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, presents Concert Winds Trio in a night of chamber music on Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. The trio features David Benjamin on clarinet, Priscilla Walter on piano and Jean Antrim on flute.
This concert kicks off the historic church’s concert season with a lineup of trios, duets and soloists scheduled to perform in its renewed sanctuary space, known for its acoustics.
General admission is $20, $15 for seniors and students. Tickets will be available at the door or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4291258.
Fast-paced comic thriller continues run
The comic thriller “The 39 Steps” continues through July 28 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., where it is receiving praise from audiences.
The award-winning play is based on a 1915 novel by John Buchan and later the 1935 movie by Alfred Hitchcock. It premiered on Broadway in 2008, adapted for stage by Patrick Barlow.
The fast-paced play centers on a man with little excitement in his life who meets a mysterious woman who has an unexpected demise. An organization called The 39 Steps is soon hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale, according to the Samuel French synopsis.
The play has been performed in more than 40 countries and won England’s 2007 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the 2008 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and France’s Moliere Award for Best Comedy in 2009.
For tickets or more information, visit gloucesterstage.com or call the box office at 978-281-4433.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.