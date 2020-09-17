Gloucester's Sarah Green, an Emmy- and Academy Award-nominated film producer, has gone to the dogs.
Or, rather, she has found ways to produce during a pandemic, with her latest efforts hitting the air this week in the first podcast based on a children's book series by John R. Erickson about a cowdog named Hank. In the Qcode Media podcast series, the title role is played by no other than fan favorite Matthew McConaughey.
An Apple Podcasts preview describes Hank the Cowdog as the "self-declared head of ranch security, who finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers" spanning the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch, where he lives. These escapades will share tales of courage, loyalty and friendship. The podcasts are written and directed by Jeff Nichols, who also serves as executive producer along with Green, McConaughey and three other producers.
Green works regularly with Nichols on varied films, including "Mud," also starring McConaughey, and the Oscar-nominated film "Loving," as well as "Midnight Special" and "Take Shelter."
Other actors joining McConaughey on the podcast include Cynthia Erivo, Michael Shannon and Kirsten Dunst.
"It was a unique recording situation involving Zoom," Green said. "We sent sanitized recording equipment to each actor wherever they were in the world, taught them how to mic themselves, and Jeff directed over Zoom — and the results are hilarious."
Green knows that parents are continually looking for activities for their children during the pandemic.
"It’s a perfect activity to do with your kids," she said. "You can get the book from The Bookstore on Main Street and have kids read along with the podcast, or listen together while driving or even doing chores. It’s pure, silly entertainment, but if you want more, go to the podcast website and you’ll find all sorts of entertaining and educational activities. The first episode is up now, and there will be a new one every week for the next four weeks."
For more information, including where to listen, visit hankthecowdogpodcast.com.
Take a tour of Millbrook Meadow
Laura Hallowell, vice chair of Rockport's Millbrook Meadow Committee, will offer guided tours of the meadow and pond to show visitors the results of the major restoration of the historic open space. She will describe the plants and wildlife in the park and answer questions about the major work undertaken at the park located across the street from the town's Front Beach.
She will offer 50-minute walks through the park for groups of up to eight guests, hourly from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 19, and again from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. If a group is full, she will reserve a spot for the guest in a later group. Enter from the Beach Street entrance, which is across the street from Front Beach, to find the group. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
The two-year project included the dredging of Mill Pond and restoration of its granite banks. The Mill Brook, which flows through the park, has been returned to its historic course. A new playground was installed, and a 6,000-pound granite whale now graces the meadow. Rockport Garden Club, which maintains three gardens in the park, continues to add color to the park with its ongoing beautification efforts.
The walking tours are offered as part of Rockport’s Earth Day observance, which was delayed by the pandemic. For more information, visit rockportma.gov/conservation-commission.
Talking about climate change
The Sawyer Free Library will host "A Cape Ann Conversation on Climate Change" with award-winning author, environmentalist and activist Bill McKibben on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m.
David Abel, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Boston Globe reporter, will interview McKibben about climate change. This event is taking place remotely and will be available online through Facebook Live, facebook.com/events/303825287628799.
For decades, McKibben has been an activist on climate change and spearheaded the global 2014 People's Climate March. He has written more than a dozen books about the environment.
"This important conversation will mark the culmination of the citywide collaborative reading program, 'Gloucester Reads, Many Readers, One Conversation.' The aim of the inaugural summerlong program was to unite and energize the community around the critical issue of climate change through reading, discussion and action," according to a press release.
The "Cape Ann Conversation on Climate Change" is a part of the library's "The Civic Hub," an initiative seeking to create opportunities that foster civic engagement and discussion on issues facing the community and beyond. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
