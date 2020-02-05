New England Watercolor Society, one of the oldest watercolor societies in the United States, is presenting its annual Signature Members Show through Sunday, March 1.
Gloucester’s Marilyn Swift and Paul George and Rockport’s Judy Metcalfe are among the 89 artists featured. The show and related events are free and open to the public.
The artists reception and awards ceremony takes place this Saturday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury St., Boston. Internationally acclaimed artist Stephen Quiller is this year’s exhibition judge.
Included in the exhibit schedule will be three Saturday gallery talks, at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, 22 and 29, and three Sunday painting demonstrations, at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9, 16 and 23.
Regular gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.newenglandwatercolorsociety.org.
Vegas comes to Village Hall
A benefit for one of the oldest community theater groups in the country is set for Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Annisquam Village Players will present Cabaret 2020, titled “Vegas at Village Hall,” at 7 p.m. at Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Gloucester.
This year’s theme centers on the Rat Pack and features aerial ballet among other surprises, including an appearance from “Marilyn Monroe.”
The troupe will also introduce its summer musical production with a dance from that show.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. For more information, visit www.annisquamvillageplayers.com.
R&B for a good cause
A “Rhythm & Blues Night” takes place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at The Elks at Bass Rocks, 97 Atlantic Road, Gloucester.
The event features bands made up of Cape Ann and North Shore musicians with Cousins R&B Band and The Mike Bishop Group. Part of the proceeds will go to Care Dimensions.
“These bands will perform the greatest soul and R&B music from the 1960s until present,” said organizer and artist Ken Knowles. “Why not bring your valentine, your friends or come solo and enjoy two awesome performances and great food? The more, the merrier. This is about having a good time and giving back to a community organization.”
There is a cash bar and food from Vinwood Caterers. Tickets are available at the door or by calling Knowles at 508-284-0427.
A living history presentation
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents “A Conversation With Copley” on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., when the audience will learn about Judith Sargent Murray and John Singleton Copley in a living history interpretation by Daud Alzayer.
Copley, the noted portrait painter of 18th-century America, is celebrated for the hints of personality in his portraits.
“What do we learn about the brilliant young Judith Sargent from Copley’s likeness of her and what conversations may have taken place over the artist’s easel?” a press release asks. “In this first-person presentation, the audience will have a chance to meet the artist and hear a speculative description of the encounter.”
Alzayer is a performing artist and game designer with a decade of experience in public history. In his position as the senior educator at the Old State House Museum in Boston, he launched and supervised “Revolutionary Characters,” a program of daily, unscripted living history presentations centered on 18th-century Bostonians. It was during this time that he was drawn to portray the character of Copley.
This program is offered in collaboration with and sponsored by the Sargent House Museum. The interactive presentation will include time for questions.
The cost is $15 general admission and free for members of the Cape Ann Museum and Sargent House Museum. Reservations are required. Reserve online at www.eventbrite.com/o/cape-ann-museum-6157942959 or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10.
This event is part of the programming for the special exhibit “Our Souls are by Nature Equal to Yours: The Legacy of Judith Sargent Murray,” which is on display at Cape Ann Museum through March. The Terra Foundation for American Art, the Cape Ann Museum and the Sargent House Museum have partnered to organize the show and programming focused on the life and legacy of Sargent Murray (1751–1820) to advance scholarship and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Sargent House Museum.
Valentines for youngsters
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents “Young at Art: Marble Paper Valentines” on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Children 4 and older are recommended for this event at the museum for gallery-based story time and free play. The children can create valentines with Turkish marbled paper in the activity center. They will learn to make their own colorful paper using shaving cream and food coloring and then create valentines. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The activity is free with museum admission, which is $12 for adults; $10 for Cape Ann residents, seniors and students; and free for members and youths 18 and under.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Reserve online at www.eventbrite.com/o/cape-ann-museum-6157942959 or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
