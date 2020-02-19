An array of performers and artists will spotlight the Japanese arts this weekend at MAGMA, a performing arts center in downtown Gloucester.
“Souvenir: Foreign Expressions of Japan” takes place Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the arts center on the top floor of the Brown building at 11 Pleasant St.
“These American artists have a deep relationship to a Japanese practice or aesthetic,” MAGMA director Sarah Slifer Swift said.
Swift and Gloucester artist Casey Buckles worked together on the evening, which will include a short film by Buckles with footage from his travels in Japan.
Max Lord and Sara June — who perform as Lord and June — will present butoh, a type of Japanese dance theater. Since 2006, Lord and June have presented improvisational duets, site-sensitive performance works and historically informed visual-sound installations. Recent works include a commission by the Boston University Art Galleries for performance alongside the Hiroshima Panels by husband-and-wife Japanese artists Iri and Toshi Maruki and a movement sound work, titled “Heron,” created to interact with Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya’s large-scale fog sculptures in Boston’s Emerald Necklace.
William Gleason, founder of Shobu Aikido Boston and a 7th dan in aikido, a modern Japanese martial art, will give a demonstration. Also featured will be Boston University Professor Carrie J. Preston, who will present “Modern Noh,” an ancient form of Japanese dance-drama, as well as artist Midori Gleason and his contemporary scroll artwork.
Doors open at 7. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4516226.
Northshoremen in harmony in Gloucester
The Northshoremen, an a cappella group, will perform at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.
A pot luck meal will follow the show; there is no additional cost for the meal.
Tickets are $20. Proceeds will support a trip by the youths of St. Paul’s to the 2021 Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Youth Gathering in Minneapolis as well as the church’s youth program. For more information, visit stpaulcapeann.org.
Collecting Manchester-by-the-Sea memories
Elisa Pearmain will lead a storytelling session on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St.
Pearmain, who will start the session by sharing a tale, will teach participants how to turn Manchester memories, both recent and from years ago, into stories. The event aims to celebrate community as the town marks its 375th anniversary. Light refreshments will be available.
To register, call the library at 978-526-7711. For more information, visit manchesterpl.org.
Children’s book exhibit lands in Rockport
The traveling exhibition of home-grown children’s picture books is now on view in the children’s room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. The library is hosting the installation “Once Upon a Contest: Selection from Cape Ann Reads” for the month of February.
Rockport is the final stop for the touring exhibition presented by the four public libraries of Cape Ann and supported by many community organizations. This literacy initiative welcomed local artists and writers to create children’s pictures books, several of which have been published.
The featured artist for the Rockport exhibition is Betty Allenbrook Wiberg, whose work is part of the exhibition. She created illustrations for the children’s picture book titled “Little One,” written by her oldest daughter, Kirsten Allenbrook Wiberg.
The other featured writers and illustrators are Leslie Galacar, Martha Shaw Geraghty, Marion Hall, Steven Kennedy, Charles King, George King, Michael LaPenna, James McKenna, Barbara McLaughlin, Alexia Parker, Victoria Petway, John Plunkett, Diane Polley, Mary Rhinelander, James Seavey, Gail Seavey, Kim Smith, Christina Ean Spangler, Bonnie L. Sylvester, Juni VanDyke, Maura Wadlinger, Jean Woodbury and Claire Wyzenbeek.
A closing reception takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. For hours or more details, call 978-546-6934 or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Theater workshops call on the pros
Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester, is hosting some new theater workshops featuring familiar faces.
Ray Jenness presents Improvisation for the Theater on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This hands-on session will include group activities and discussion of uses of improvisation for actors, directors, playwrights and teachers. Jenness, who holds a master’s in fine arts in theater from the University of Connecticut, has more than 40 years of experience as a teacher, director, actor, producer and student of theater.
Directing with Annegret Reimer takes place Monday, Feb. 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. Reimer will lead participants through the steps that directors must take to bring a concept to production. Attendees should bring a play, concept, dream or simply a love of learning. Reimer, who holds a master’s degree in directing, taught at Emerson College in Boston and Salem State University.
The final workshop on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Scene Study with Peter Berkrot. Scenes will be provided, although advanced students may bring a scene they wish to work on. Berkrot has taught acting for more than 20 years at Boston Casting, Northeastern University in Boston and the former Bradford College.
All levels are welcome. A social time with light refreshments will follow each workshop. The cost is $20 per workshop; enrollment is limited to 10 for each session. Register at RogersStreetTheatre.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.