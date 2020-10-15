Cape Ann's Chelsea Berry is set to release a new album, "Monsters & Machines," which is a work she said brought her out of her musical comfort zone, exploring both personal vulnerabilities and the world's latest twists and turns.
She used her other creative talents when she designed and drew the cover art for her album.
"I was thinking about people driving in to work every day feeling like they're just going through the motions," Berry said. "I wanted the album cover to reflect this idea — that we are the monsters who create the machines. I drew a self-portrait that makes me look like a half-cyborg."
This time around, Berry said that she wanted to make a record that was different than anything she had done in the past.
"I wanted to write about bigger issues: climate change, technology, humanity, compassion — or lack thereof," she said. "Plus, it's about things like my own struggles with body image, the loss of my voice, the loss of a friend, heartbreak. And I wanted to make an album that really was an album — not just a collection of the last 10 songs I happen to have written. So when you're listening, there are themes that keep coming back again and again through the record in lyrics and music."
The album is being released today and is available to order through chelseaberry.bandcamp.com. Also tonight at 7:30, Berry and Kory Curcuru from The Bridge will host a listening party online "so you can be anywhere in the world and hear the album in full for the first time," Berry said. Tune in at facebook.com/BridgeCapeAnn.
Harvestfest fundraiser taking place
The Harvestfest to Home Fundraiser for Rockport Exchange will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 16 Main St. in Rockport.
Vendors include Roving Radish Flower Farm, which offers locally grown dahlias; Far From the Tree Cider; Bella & Harvey; and Marshview Farm, with music from The Headlands.
Donations at the fundraiser support the nonprofit Rockport Exchange, organizers of the Rockport Farmers Market and Rockport Harvestfest, among other local initiatives. For more information, go to rockportexchange.org.
Discover an 'Absolute Secret'
The Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is holding a new event, "Absolute Secret 2020," starting Oct. 15 and running through Election Day on Nov. 3. Gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.
This is an effort to help the artists who have used the space since early 2018 without paying rent in addition to helping with promotion of their work.
"Artists find it a rewarding experience, and I believe it’s important for the area. It fosters growth in the arts and offers new visions to our community," said Jane Deering, of Gloucester. "But these are challenging times.
"To continue providing this space to artists, I asked the many national and international artists I’ve worked with over the years to donate a small work, which is now offered to you for $20," she said. "Works are signed on the back — an 'absolute secret' until you’ve bought the work to discover the artist. The gallery is grateful to the many artists who enthusiastically donated a work to this cause."
For more information, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
An 'Unexpected' show in Rockport
Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Art Group is presenting its 14th group exhibition, "Unexpected #14," at the galleries at 12 Main St., Rockport.
This juried show's theme is "Renewal," and the show runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 1. Works on view include paintings, mixed media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. Current gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Experimental Art Group is a creative forum with a mission to raise public awareness and to foster self-expression by bringing artists together to explore and share ideas that cultivate creative freedom, according to its mission statement.
For more information, visit experimentalartgroup.com.
Manchester artist in solo show
Gibson Sotheby's International Realty is holding an exhibition of work by local artist Lydia Anoz Glidden at its new office at 21 Central St. in downtown Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The artist brings her unique journey to her work. She has lived on Cape Ann for more than 15 years, but the Spain native grew up surrounded by the creative and vibrant wave of La Movida of Barcelona in the 1970s and '80s.
"This was a time of change — of governments and politics — but especially in the world of art and Spanish culture," Glidden said.
She currently spends time painting in her two studios in Navarra, Spain, and Manchester-by-the-Sea. She has been selling her work in Europe at the ARTBOX Project show in Barcelona and at the fifth edition of ART 3F in Toulouse, France. She also has her work on display in the Michel Menendez Gallery of Pamplona, Spain.
Working mostly in oil and acrylic on canvas, the artist draws inspiration from the natural colors of the world around her as she observes "the ever-changing light that plays off surfaces," she said in an artist statement.
Jeffrey Tarczali, the chief operating officer of the realty company, said that it has sponsored local artists in several of its 24 offices with an enthusiastic response.
"We are excited to support Lydia with a venue to show her work," he said. "We feel it is important to support the communities in which we serve and share in our success and growth."
Although the office is currently closed to the public, a viewing of the work can be arranged, as well as a private studio tour. Send an email to lydia@lydiaglidden.com, or visit her website at lydiaglidden.com.
