Old Sloop Coffeehouse is hosting singer-songwriter dynamo Susan Cattaneo — who has taught songwriting at Berklee College of Music for more than 15 years — and The Big Loud Band.
The concert takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St.
The openers will be Renée and Joe, a popular duo composed of Gloucester’s Renée Dupuis and Joe Cardoza, both who are in demand for live appearances and studio recordings. Dupuis also is a regular member of Cattaneo’s band.
Cattaneo’s music blends rock, folk and blues with a touch of country. Her latest album, “The Hammer and The Heart,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and was also named a top 10 album of 2017. She has performed all over New England with The Boxcar Lilies.
For this show, her all-star band is made up of Dupuis on keyboards and vocals, Jamie Walker on guitar and vocals, Richard Gates on bass, and Andrew Jones on drums.
Advance tickets are $15. Visit the website at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport or The Bookstore of Gloucester for tickets. The suggested contribution at the door is $18 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $36 for families.
Histocial society opens home
The Sandy Bay Historical Society will host a “Holiday Cheer Open House” on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sewall-Scripture Museum, 40 King St., Rockport.
Admission is free. Refreshments and libations will be served. The museum invites the public to view the exhibits full of local history, as well as enjoy a social afternoon.
For more information, visit www.rockporthistory.org.
Reception for Gloucester artist
The Hammond Castle Museum Shop, at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is featuring Marion Rayner as the December artist of the month. A free public meet-the-artist reception will be held Monday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rayner, of East Gloucester, often paints watercolor landscapes, seascapes and scenes around Cape Ann and is a member of Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative in Gloucester. She taught art for 11 years and has painted full time since her retirement. She also teaches private and group painting workshops.
For more information, visit www.hammondcastle.org.
Seasonal songs and more
Rockport Music presents a David Benoit Christmas on Friday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
The program features a tribute to Charlie Brown with special guest Sara Gazarek. Benoit, a Grammy-nominated pianist/composer, is known as one the founding fathers of contemporary smooth jazz, charting more than 25 albums since 1980. He took over the helm as music composer for the new Charlie Brown Christmas TV specials more than a decade ago.
Tickets start at $47.
Also on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., Rockport Music presents National Theatre in HD with its production of “Present Laughter,” a provocative comedy by Noel Coward.
The story focuses on a “star actor” who is preparing for an overseas tour, as his life is in danger of spiraling out of control as various relationships compete for his attention. The actor’s few remaining days at home are a “chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.”
The play, rated PG-13, is filmed live from The Old Vic in London and is described as a modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness. Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for youths.
For reservations and more information, visit www.rockportmusic.org or call the box office at 978-546-7391.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
