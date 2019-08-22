Singer-songwriters Brad Byrd and Annette Dion will perform on the final night of Cape Ann Cinema & Stage before it closes its doors at its current location.
The two musicians were inspired to come together on this occasion on Friday, Aug. 23, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 21 Main St., Gloucester.
Byrd, who lived in Gloucester for seven years, has played at many venues in and around Cape Ann. He currently lives in Los Angeles and is making a stop in Gloucester during his nationwide tour to promote his latest album, “Phases.”
Dion, who was raised in Gloucester, lived for more than a decade in Nashville, where she honed her craft as a songwriter. She plays guitar, harmonicas and keyboard. She said that her musical influences include Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan. Her album “I Feel You” was released in 2012, recorded primarily in Nashville, featuring musicians who play and tour with Grammy Award-winning artists, she said.
Byrd’s style, which is reminiscent of Tom Petty and old folk and blues, has been featured in popular television shows and radio spots.
“This Friday night event came together serendipitously when I responded to a Facebook post by Brad about his music. Upon hearing that he was coming to town, I suggested we perform together — Nashville-style,” Dion said. “In Nashville, they have regular ‘writers nights’ at the local clubs featuring songwriters in-the-round, taking turns telling their stories and singing their songs. I thought this would be a very cool format for a show. Brad was all-in from the start.”
The musicians decided to offer the show as a “pass-the-hat, pay what you wish” presentation.
There will be a $3 BYOB charge for anyone wanting to bring in alcoholic beverages. Other drinks and snacks will be available for purchase at the show.
For more information, email annettedion7@gmail.com.
A night of blues in Gloucester
Dave Sag’s Blues Party tonight at 8:30 features a rare appearance by guitarist Bobby Keyes at The Rhumb Line, 40 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Also performing will be Dave Mattacks on drums, Gloucester guitarist Bob Davis of Johnny Carwash and Josh Davis as a guest vocalist. There is no cover.
For more information, visit www.therhumbline.com.
The journey of the automobile
The Bookstore of Gloucester, 61 Main St., is holding a reading with Dan Albert, author of “Are We There Yet? The American Automobile Past, Present, and Driverless,” today at 7 p.m.
The book is described as a “guided tour of the economical, political, geographic and environmental influences cars have had on Americans, and visa versa.” Albert holds a Ph.D. in history and has taught at the University of Michigan. He has created exhibits for the National Museum of Science and History in London.
For more information, visit www.thebookstoreofgloucester.com.
Aldro Hibbard’s work featured
Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., presents a new exhibit, “From Sketchbook to Canvas: The Process of Aldro T. Hibbard, N.A. (1886-1972),” which runs through Sept. 23 in the Marguerite Pearson Gallery.
Long celebrated for his New England winter landscapes, the work of Hibbard has attracted collectors for more than a century.
These sketches were just released from the Hibbard estate and are paired with a selection of his paintings to afford the viewer an opportunity to see how Hibbard built his compositions. The works include early sketches when he studied in Italy as a young artist to his master works. This show was designed to explore Hibbard’s process by comparing his initial sketches with the final paintings. Some of the works will be for sale.
For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Seeking artists and artisans for show
The organizers of the fourth Phyllis A. Art Show and Sale fundraiser — scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22 — at the Gloucester Marine Railways building on Rocky Neck is looking for artists, photographers, potters, sculptors, quilters, jewelers and crafters to show and sell their works at this two-day event.
There is a $15 vendor fee, and the Phyllis A Marine Association will retain 20 percent of the sale proceeds to support this nonprofit organization.
Contact Gloria Parsons at gparsons@phyllis-a.org or 978-283-9292 for more information and to register.
Celebrating Celtic music in Rockport
Rockport Music presents the Rockport Celtic Festival, “Exploring Celtic Roots & Branches,” from Aug. 23-25.
The festival is curated by A Celtic Sojourn’s Brian O’Donovan and Maeve Gilchrist. There are main stage shows, late-night cabarets and more.
For a full schedule and tickets, visit www.rockportmusic.org.
Sargent House goes back to 1919
To celebrate its centennial year, the Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St., Gloucester, hosts a public gallery exhibit of works by artists who participated in the original 1919 show celebrating the incorporation of the museum.
As in 1919, the 2019 art exhibit will also include works by Theresa Bernstein, Hobart Nichols and Harry Vincent. There will be more than 20 works on display, many on loan from the Rockport Art Association & Museum, the major contributor to the exhibit.
Running concurrently with this show, the Cape Ann Museum will feature a group of these 1919 artists in its permanent collection, including Charles Hopkinson and John Prendergast. Admission to the gallery exhibit is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
The show runs through Oct. 6. For more information, visit www.sargenthouse.org.
Gloucester painted in blue
Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents “Gloucester Blue,” an exhibit featuring the art of Cape Ann inventor Paul Neily.
On view are 50 small painted drawings by the Essex artist.
“Neily’s charmed drawings document his memory of the streets and lanes, houses and rooftops of Gloucester, a city that is changing,” an exhibit statement reads. Also on view will be a selection of furniture designed by Neily, a painter, poet, composer, designer and inventor.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 31. For more information, visit www.janedeeringgallery.com.
Tour a waterfront mansion
Historic New England will present “Designing Beauport, Room by Room” on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., Gloucester.
Admission is $15 for Historic New England members and $30 for nonmembers. Visitors will tour the waterfront home in the order that Henry Sleeper added each room and follow his progression as an interior designer in the early 20th century. Visitors will learn about personal and historical events influencing Sleeper while he created his summer home in Gloucester and explore the house as they compare rooms and consider color; architectural features; lighting; and the designer’s collection of glass, ceramics, textiles and furniture.
The tour includes decorated rooms not seen on the regular tour. Registration is required. Go to www.historicnewengland.org, or call 978-283-0800.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
