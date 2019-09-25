When a young Latino couple move in next door to an older white couple who are well-entrenched in the community, ideals turn sour in “Native Gardens,” which opens its four-week run at Gloucester Stage Company on Friday, Sept. 27.
The contemporary comedy, written by the Mexican-born Karen Zacarías, delves into the nature of fences, both literally and metaphorically.
The story follows high-powered lawyer Pablo Del Valle and his pregnant wife, Tania, a doctoral candidate, who purchase a house next door to Virginia and Frank Butley.
“Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this hilarious comedy of good intentions and bad manners,” according to the play synopsis.
Kelly Galvin directs the cast of six actors in her Gloucester Stage debut.
Zacarías is among the inaugural resident playwrights at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and is a core founder of the Latinx Theatre Commons. A Washington, D.C., resident, she also is the founder of Young Playwrights’ Theater, an award-winning theater company that teaches playwriting in area public schools. She earned a Bachelor of Arts with distinction from Stanford University in California and a master’s in creative writing from Boston University.
For tickets and information, call the Gloucester Stage box office, 267 E. Main St., at 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Panels, workshops for writers festival
The Dogtown Writers Festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., with award-winning journalist and author Sandy Tolan giving the Joseph Garland keynote address. The kickoff is open to the public; admission is free.
A day of panel discussions and writing workshops, followed by a celebration dinner, is set for Saturday, Sept. 28. “Finding Words in Place” is this year’s festival theme, and the events are designed to give writers at any level numerous ways in which to expand their skills and connect with other creative people.
The presentations will showcase many genres, including poetry, fiction, nonfiction, personal essay and playwriting. The instructors, moderators and panelists represent an accomplished group of authors, actors, journalists and teachers and will include Charlotte Gordon, Anna Solomon, Alan Weisman, Mark Carlotto, Sandra Williams, M. Lynda Robinson, Dorothy Shubow Nelson and Tolan.
Registration is required for Saturday’s events. The festival is funded in part by the Gloucester Writers Center, the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Garland Legacy Project. For more information and to register for any of the programs, visit www.gloucesterwriters.org/dogtown-writers-festival.
‘Carmen Fantasy’ and more in Rockport
Rockport Music presents violinist Bomsori Kim together with pianist Philip Chiu in a program of works by Schumann, Sibelius, Szymanowski and Prokofiev, as well as Waxman’s “Carmen Fantasy,” on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
A native of South Korea, Kim received a bachelor’s degree at Seoul National University and earned her master’s degree and artist diploma at The Juilliard School in New York. With the support of Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation, she currently plays on a 1774 violin by Joannes Baptista Guadagnini.
A prize winner of a number of international violin competitions, Kim has performed with numerous leading orchestras, such as Moscow Symphony Orchestra, Montreal Symphony Orchestra, National Orchestra of Belgium and Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2017, Warner Classics released Bomsori’s debut album with maestro Jacek Kaspszyk and the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring works by Wieniawski and Shostakovich. Her second album with pianist Rafal Blechacz will be released in 2019 by Deutsche Grammophon.
A pre-concert talk, hosted by artistic director Barry Shiffman, takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $29. Visit rockportmusic.org.
Chelsea Berry on Shalin Liu stage
Cape Ann singer-songwriter Chelsea Berry performs at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. Prateek Poddar leads off the show.
Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Coastal Maine focus of art show
The Susan Lynn Gallery & Studio, 79 Main St., Rockport, will host an opening reception for a show featuring recent paintings of coastal Maine on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Lynn makes an annual trip to the Port Clyde area of Maine each summer to paint with a casual gathering of professional artist friends. Port Clyde was the summer home of N.C. Wyeth and Andrew Wyeth. Lynn notes that, much like Cape Ann, the beauty of the area has attracted painters for generations.
For more information, visit www.susanlynnstudio.com.
Two solo shows at North Shore Arts
Artists Jude Abbe and Dan DeLouise show of their work in two new solo shows opening Friday, Sept. 27, at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester.
An opening reception for both shows takes place Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. The shows run through Oct. 10. Visit www.nsarts.org for more information.
Classic cars rolling into Gloucester
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents its second annual Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This family-friendly show attracts a variety of classic cars and dedicated aficionados. Attendees will be invited to vote for their favorite classic car and prizes will be awarded in a number of categories at the conclusion of the event. Food vendors and live Dixieland music provided by John’s Giddy Gang will add to the fun.
The meetinghouse green is located in Gloucester’s historic district at the corner of Church and Middle streets. Tours of the meetinghouse will be held on the hour and will include performances on the 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ.
The event is free and open to the public. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Car owners who are interested in showing their classic vehicles may register at the entrance for $10 or in advance by emailing c.nazarian@gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Judith Sargent Murray exhibit opens
“Our Souls are by Nature Equal to Yours: The Legacy of Judith Sargent Murray,” a special exhibit showcasing the life and legacy of the Colonial-era writer and essayist, opens Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
The centerpiece is a painting of Murray (1751-1820) by John Singleton Copley, on loan from the Terra Foundation for American Art in Chicago. The portrait will be unveiled on Saturday at 1 p.m.; registration is required for the ceremony.
Also on display are Murray’s letter books on loan from the Mississippi Department of Archives, correspondence between Murray and President George Washington on loan from the Library of Congress, and examples of some of Murray’s published works.
Organized by the Cape Ann Museum, Sargent House Museum in Gloucester and the Terra Foundation for American Art, the exhibit runs through April 1. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Sawyer Free Library Art Auction on tap
The Friends of the Sawyer Free Library will hold its annual art auction on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the library, 2 Dale Ave. Gloucester. A preview party with refreshments and music starts at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction at 7. Admission is free; proceeds from the event benefit the library.
The library is displaying 67 works up for auction. Bidding books are available through Monday, Sept. 30, for anyone wishing to place a bid on a work. For more details, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Cape Ann photographers in spotlight
Gloucester’s Tom and Judy Robinson-Cox explore the beauty in often overlooked objects and structures in “Damaged Goods,” a new exhibit of their photography at Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead.
Tom and Judy Robinson-Cox both studied photography in college and developed their distinctive styles. They joined forces 33 years ago and relocated to Cape Ann. The show reflects their love of exploration, art and life on Cape Ann.
A reception for the show takes place Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Four other photography shows are also on view at Marblehead Arts Association. A closing reception takes place Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit www.marbleheadarts.org for more information.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
