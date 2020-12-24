As we say farewell to the pandemic-riddled year of 2020, a look back at the local arts and music scene shows a surge of creativity as people pivoted to find ways to keep producing during the tumultuous existence we all faced due to the coronavirus. As the year comes to a close, here are just a few more examples of how artists and organizations have kept traditions going and the music flowing.
Quarry Dance reaches international viewers
When the pandemic brought life as we know it to a halt, Lisa Hahn, executive director of Rockport's Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, and the Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre of New York City got creative and found a way to carry on with the annual summer tradition of the Quarry Dance.
Its ninth iteration became a filmed version instead of the usual live performance. Three private quarries were used in the creation of this year's dance.
The 33-minute film is now available online at windhover.org. Additionally, 1623 Studios, Cape Ann's community cable television, will show Quarry Dance IX daily at 7 p.m. on channel 67, continuing into the new year.
This change to a filmed version has brought the unique outdoor performances to a much expanded audience, including viewers in Italy, Spain and England. Hahn noted that the film elicited praise from two dance critics: Marcia Siegel and Deborah Jowitt.
Holiday concert at Hammond Castle
For those weren't able to catch Chelsea Berry's virtual holiday concert live, the event is still available for streaming.
Access is $20, and this ticketed program is part of Hammond Castle Museum’s fundraising efforts in response to COVID-19's effect on the museum's 45th season.
Berry performs a variety of holiday classics and winter favorites. The concert was recorded in the Great Hall, which was engineered for acoustic perfection and built to accommodate concerts of Hammond's organ.
The concert can be watched as often as one likes through Jan. 1. For a link to the performance, visit hammondcastle.org or facebook.com/HammondCastleMuseum.
Salute to a historical pageant
Even though the live celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Rockport Art Association's Christmas pageant did not happen this year, the website, rockportartassn.org, offers information about the history of the event, photographs and the opportunity to listen to the 15-minute narration accompanied with music.
And just a few doors down from the Rockport Art Association & Museum, there is a pageant display in the shop window of Willoughby’s, which is at the corner of Main and School streets downtown. There, one can view a still-life of the stable scene with the baby Jesus along with the costumes of the Three Kings. The display will be up through the month of December.
Musical blast from the past
In a blast from the past, a rendition of "Christmas in Rockport" can be viewed on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=5hoOi4xIYbI. The video was posted on Dec. 26, 2012.
The music was written by composer David Alpher, formerly of Rockport, with lyrics by Rockport artist Dorothy Ramsey Stoffa. The song in the video was sung by Charles Lawrence with musical accompaniment by Wendy Betts and vocal accompaniment by the Rockport Youth Chorus: Alex DiGregorio, Marisa DiGregorio, Brooke Leach and Leigh Neugebau.
"Christmas is a wonderful time here in our seaside village, so wonderful that Dot Stoffa put it into words for this beautiful song," according to the posting.
