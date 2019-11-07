A triple bill of Blue Note artists will perform in Rockport tonight in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Blue Note Records, an iconic jazz label.
To mark the milestone, the record label has put together a national tour featuring some of its hottest jazz artists. Performing in Rockport will be Houston native James Francies, Nashville singer Kandace Springs and Detroit saxophonist James Carter.
The “Blue Note 80th” concert takes place at 7 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Each artist will perform a set alone, followed by a finale that brings the three musicians together.
Francies, now a New York City-based pianist and composer, released his debut album, “Flight,” on Blue Note in 2018, for which The New York Times called him “a pianist with liquid dynamism in his touch.”
Springs, a singer and pianist, will release her third Blue Note album, “The Women Who Raised Me,” in 2020. Her 2014 self-titled EP caught the attention of Prince, who commented that she has a voice “that could melt snow.”
Carter’s Blue Note debut is titled “James Carter Organ Trio: Live From Newport Jazz,” which features his “imaginative soul jazz reinvention” of Django Reinhardt. He has recorded 18 albums under his own name and has appeared on many others featuring artists such as Kathleen Battle, Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Madeleine Peyroux and Marcus Miller.
Tickets range from $45 to $59. Visit www.rockportmusic.com for more information.
‘Dancing to Ancient Rhythms’
Ancient Rhythms, a professional world-fusion dance company based in Washington, D.C., brings its talents to MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
The company, which will present “Dancing to Ancient Rhythms: The Power and the Voice of Women in Dance Through the Millenia,” draws its inspiration from Middle Eastern music and movement and is heavily influenced by flamenco and modern dance.
Artistic director Karen McLane, who has deep roots on Cape Ann, said that the mission of Ancient Rhythms is to bring joy to audiences by presenting rich, theatrical and thought-provoking dance performances.
Saturday night’s show will spotlight both members of the visiting dance company and local dancers.
Tickets are $25 and available online at www.ancientrhythms.brownpapertickets.com or at the door; reservations are recommended. For more information, contact MAGMA at 978-381-3494 or www.magma.center.
Fishtown Players wrapping comedic thriller
The Fishtown Players production of Theresa Rebeck’s award-winning comedic thriller “Mauritius” enters its final weekend at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The play about greed, family conflict and the world of stamp collecting will be performed Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. The Saturday show sold out last weekend, so reservations are encouraged.
Tickets are $20 and available online at www.fishtownplayers.com, at the door with cash or Venmo, or by calling 978-515-7957.
A modern ‘Hamlet’ at Gloucester Stage
Gloucester Stage Company is presenting a contemporary version of Shakespeare’s classic “Hamlet” through Nov. 17 at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester.
Performances are Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. There is a post-show discussion on Sunday, Nov. 10. The final Cape Ann Night is Wednesday, Nov. 13.
For tickets and more information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
World War I film at Cape Ann Museum
Cape Ann Museum, in collaboration with Cape Ann Community Cinema, presents the documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. at the museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Using state-of-the-art technology and materials from the BBC and the Imperial War Museum in London, filmmaker Peter Jackson allows the story of World War I to be told by the men who were there. Life on the front is explored through the voices of the soldiers, who discuss their feelings about the conflict, the food they ate, the friends they made and their dreams for the future.
Admission is $8 for museum and cinema members, veterans, and students and $12 for others. Reservations are required. Sign up online at Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10.
John Jerome band at Post lounge
Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester, announces that John Jerome will play in the lounge on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.
Celebrating veterans with music
Share the Music and Friends will mark Veterans Day with two concerts featuring a program of patriotic songs.
“A Musical Salute to Our Veterans” will be performed first on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at Gloucester’s American Legion Hall, Post No. 3, Washington Street. The concert will be repeated on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester.
Free-will donations will be accepted at both shows to benefit local service organizations. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. on both days. The venues are handicapped-accessible.
Solo exhibit for Gloucester artist
Gloucester artist Jeff Weaver is exhibiting more than 20 of his paintings at the Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College, 376 Hale St., Beverly. An opening reception is set for Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit, which is in the Heftler Visiting Artist Gallery, runs through March 2. For more information, visit www.endicott.edu.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.