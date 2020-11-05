After the purchase of a 1,000-pound printing press, two graduates of Montserrat College of Art have set up shop in Rockport, where they have found a warm welcome.
Rockport native Chelsea MacDowell and Jackson Haley, of Pembroke, both from the Class of 2018, combine their printmaking talents at their Saphead Printshop, located at 15 Whistlestop Mall and open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The two have worked in printing both during school and after graduation. Haley has worked for the past two years as a printer at Albertine Press in Cambridge.
But the game changer came last spring when a former employer of his decided to close permanently, and he was offered an opportunity to purchase the press and type. However, the pandemic created challenges for the couple. But one day while driving around Rockport, they saw the vacant shop near the train station.
"We committed to buying (the press) in April and put it on the back burner because of the pandemic because we had to find a place to put it. But everything came together," Haley said. "Chelsea has been a window into Cape Ann for me. We were looking for an apartment and found a print shop instead."
MacDowell, a 2014 Rockport High graduate, said that it has been a beneficial move.
"We have had a really positive experience, and a lot of people are excited for us," she said.
Haley has found Rockport to be an artistic haven.
"It's a great community to be a creative person in, and we have found a nurturing environment," he said.
Visits can be arranged by appointment through their email, sapheadprintshop@gmail.com. Their work also can be viewed digitally at Saphead’s new Etsy page.
Celebrating fish workers
A short documentary about a Gloucester public mural created to celebrate the legacy of local fish workers will have its debut on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. on the Awesome Gloucester Facebook page, followed by a public discussion at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
The outdoor mural can be seen on a wall of Ocean Crest Seafoods/Neptune’s Harvest Fertilizer at 88 Commercial St. in Gloucester.
The Cape Ann-based Persistent Productions produced a six-minute film detailing the motivations of those involved in the creation of the mural. The documentary crew conducted interviews with the Awesome Gloucester team and the artists at Studio Fresh and filmed the making of the mural over a two-week period using drone filmography, according to a press release.
Last June, Awesome Gloucester commissioned Studio Fresh to create the public mural "to honor the legions of people in Gloucester" who have made a living as fish workers on land, not out at sea. The mural depicts women at work at the fish processing plants, a lumper and a fish cutter.
"The experience of producing this film allowed for my team to participate in a project that was at its core about community connections, bringing together nonprofits, artists, businesses and a local museum in recognition of some of its hardest-working locals," said Persistent Productions' Mike Rogers. "The film showcases what can be accomplished when people come together around one common goal."
Ann Molloy, a trustee of Awesome Gloucester whose family owns Ocean Crest Seafoods, is featured in the documentary film.
"This project has meant the world to me and my family," she said. "We are proud and honored to have this mural on our building, paying tribute to all the people, especially the women, who work so hard packing and cutting fish. It’s no easy job, and it’s great to see them get officially recognized, here in Gloucester."
The Cape Ann Museum and Down the Fort: A Documentary and Archive Project made free contributions of archival photographs that inspired the mural imagery, and which also appear in the film.
After the documentary debut, the short film will be available on the Awesome Gloucester Facebook page, facebook.com/AwesomeGloucester, where more details of the Nov. 12 events can also be found.
Send in your postal art
In the wake of Rockport Art Association & Museum's first "Mail Art" project, there is another call for submissions now through Dec. 1 with the theme "Postcards From the Present."
This past summer, the Rockport Art Association put out its first call to anyone interested to create postal art, to which it received a great response from the community and elsewhere.
"The idea was and is to allow creative works done in a solitary manner to merge into a collective sharing of our present experiences through a visual or written form," according to a press release. "From artist members to friends and family near and far, from all places, ages and creative levels, respondents sent in their creative postmarked artwork."
The works were hung "curtain-style" for the subsequent public exhibition. The tiny pieces are being kept in the hope that all phases of this community art project can eventually come together for a show exhibiting the range of responses over a year’s time.
Some key requirements include that the size should be 4 inches by 6 inches and the card needs to be mailed and postmarked — and not sent in an envelope. It can be made out of cardboard, construction paper, a notecard, etc., and it can be in any medium and visual or word based. Once received, holes will be made in the four corners of the piece for hanging. Both sides of the card will be available for viewing.
Make sure to indicate your name and contact information, whether an address, phone or email, somewhere on the postcard and possibly include your birth year. Mail to Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., Rockport, MA 01966.
For more information, email coordinator Heidi Caswell Zander at raampresident@gmail.com.
