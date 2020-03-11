Rockport Music presents the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Artists in recital on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Back by popular demand in a performance of opera favorites and art songs, the ensemble features Yunuet Laguna, soprano; Valentina Pluzhnikova, mezzo-soprano; and Maciej Kwasnikowski, tenor, along with the program’s principal staff coach and pianist Natalia Katyukova.
Works by Rachmaninov, Gounod, Duparc, Bizet, Guastavino, Offenbach, Rossini, Verdi, Donizetti and Puccini, among others, will be performed.
Founded in 1980, the program aims to nurture the top talent through training and performance opportunities. For tickets and more information, visit www.rockportmusic.org.
Children’s author to give reading
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts a visit by children’s author Karin Gertsch on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. as part of the library’s weekly “Dads and Donuts” program.
Gertsch, of Essex, will read from her book “Flora has an Adventure,” about a hen who goes on a visit to a library — and she will bring one of her chickens to the event, too.
The tale is rooted in a true story. Gertsch, who lives on a farm, was invited last year to bring her chicken to the TOHP Burnham Public Library in Essex for a reading of “The Little Red Hen,” which inspired her to write “Flora has an Adventure.”
Admission is free. Visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org for more information.
Spring birding at Halibut Point
Halibut Point State Park will lead a free Spring Beginner Birding series on the third Sunday of the month, starting March 15, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Spring is a time of increased birding activity, with a variety of migrating species like warblers, as well as local species, expected. Participants will learn about bird sounds, habits and flight patterns.
The group will meet at the parking lot on Gott Avenue at Route 127 in Rockport. The walk will traverse the coastline to listen to “the symphony of bird song.” Sturdy footwear and sunscreen are recommended. All ages are invited.
Future walks are planned for April 19 and May 17. Heavy rain cancels; if so, a cancellation recording will be available by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
Filmmaker visits Writers Center
Gloucester Writers Center presents an evening with writer and filmmaker Peter Almond on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the center at 126 E. Main St.
Almond is a documentary and narrative filmmaker, whose career involves work on public issues as a journalist and in public policy. He has a background in community organizing, among other efforts related to social justice. His current work includes a drama set during the time leading up to the Civil War and featuring the historic figure of Frederick Douglass.
For more information, visit www.gloucesterwriters.org.
‘Lessons From the Bottom of the World’
An environmental advocate will share stories from an Arctic expedition in a talk about the greater scope of climate change next week at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library.
Environmental attorney and diver Michael Carvalho, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, will discuss his experiences in Antarctica in 2018 during the program on Thursday, March 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Since obtaining his open water scuba certification in 1978 in Rockport, Carvalho has completed more than 2,500 dives on six continents.
He will discuss the developments in Antarctica, the rising sea levels and its impact locally. According to experts, temperatures in the Antarctic region are rising due to “heat-trapping gas pollution,” which has serious global consequences. Gloucester, like all coastal regions, is vulnerable to increasingly extreme weather.
Carvalho is the former chairman of the board of directors for the National Council for Science and the Environment. In 2019, he represented the United Nations Environment Program for North America as a delegate at the UNEA-4 Conference in Nairobi, Kenya. He is currently a member of the board of directors for Salem Sound Coastwatch and a trustee with the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust.
This free lecture is a part of The Civic Hub initiative developed to foster civic engagement and discussion on issues facing the community. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
‘Art and Activism 2020’ talk in Rockport
The Experimental Group of the Rockport Art Association & Museum hosts a presentation by Newburyport gallery owner and activist Paula Estey on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown museum, 12 Main St.
Estey’s talk, titled “The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020,” will highlight ways artists can be catalysts for change. She will focus on creative responsibility, how to avoid burnout or comparison, how to maintain an ethic of beauty in the face of challenges, and the artist’s personal path to activism.
In 2017, Estey founded the Greater Newburyport Women in Action Huddle, a support and activism group with more than 250 members working on environmental initiatives.
Admission to the Rockport talk is free. Visit www.paulaesteygallery.com for more information.
Lecture on museum’s father-son show
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, continues its lecture series in conjunction with its exhibit “Tom and T.M. Nicholas: A Father and Son’s Journey in Paint,” with a gallery talk by Judith Curtis on Saturday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m.
The exhibition runs through April 12. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
