The Rockport Makers’ Festival returns to town for the second year this weekend. The townwide festival on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, features everything from artisan-made gifts and free horse-drawn carriage rides on Bearskin Neck to live music, a winter cocktail and beer garden, and other attractions.
Taking part will be more than 50 of Rockport’s creative businesses, situated throughout the downtown and at Whistlestop Mall, where each will host interactive events in their shops, galleries and restaurants.
Additionally, there will be a juried indoor Holiday Market at three locations — Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St.; Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St.; and Spiran Hall, 18 Broadway. The markets will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; admission is free.
Other attractions on Saturday include an indoor Holiday Makers Food Market hosted by Rockport Exchange at First Baptist Church, 4 High St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a free screening of “Home Alone” at 6 p.m. at Spiran Hall.
The cocktail and beer garden goes from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in Harvey Park, at the corner of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street. Giveaway offers, such as free tote bags while supplies last, and raffles are planned, as well.
The festival is produced through a partnership of the town of Rockport, Rusty and Ingrid Creative Company, and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. Visit www.rockportmakers.com for a full schedule of events.
‘A Christmas Pilgrimage’ at 1806 meetinghouse
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents the Musicians of the Old Post Road in a program titled “A Christmas Pilgrimage” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, in Gloucester.
The program will include traditional favorites by Handel and Telemann and rarely performed works by Bach contemporaries Christoph Graupner, Johann David Heinichen, Johann Christoph Pez and Augustin Pfleger.
The centerpiece of the program is a world-premiere revival of Graupner’s cantata “Das Volk so im Finstern wandelt.” An audience singalong with “Joy to the World,” adapted from one of Handel’s choruses, is also planned.
This chamber ensemble, which specializes in works from the Baroque to early Romantic eras, has seven CDs to its credit and has toured throughout North America and Europe. The musicians, who play on period instruments, include flutist Suzanne Stumpf, violinist Sarah Darling, violist Marcia Cassidy, cellist Daniel Ryan and fortepianist/harpsichordist Michael Bahmann. They are joined by four soloists — soprano Jessica Petrus, mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux, tenor Jason McStoots and baritone David McFerrin.
The concert is made possible by a gift in memory of Carol Ackerman, a longtime member of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church and its choir. The accessible side entrance is at 10 Church St. Event parking is available on the green and nearby lots.
Tickets are $40 for preferred seating, $30 for general admission and $10 for students with ID; children under 12 are welcome for free.
Visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org for more information.
Youth actors staging ‘Holiday Delights’
Gloucester Stage Company’s Youth Acting Workshops presents “Holiday Delights,” a musical play telling the story of a child’s journey to discover the real joy of the holidays, for three performances this weekend at the 267 E. Main St. theater.
The cast includes more than 50 students from Gloucester Stage’s winter, summer and fall Youth Acting Workshops singing a variety of holiday favorites.
Shows are Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, both at 2 p.m. The lobby is open one hour before show times. Visit www.gloucesterstage.com for tickets or more information.
Lyricora keys up Christmas concert
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, presents a celebration of the Christmas season with a concert featuring Lyricora on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The ensemble’s holiday series evokes the joyous nature of the season. Music will include selections by composers such as Gjeilo, Chilcott, Rutter and Paulus, as well as a host of other works.
Admission at the door is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. For advance tickets and more information, visit www.annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Seasonal fun, castle style
Myschyffe Managed, an a cappella group specializing in Renaissance madrigals and more, pays a visit to Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum on Saturday, Dec. 14, for a series of holiday performances. The group will present its 45-minute program at 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:15 p.m.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children and includes self-guided tours of the museum. Visitors should park off-site at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Free shuttles will run continuously to the museum at 80 Hesperus Ave., with drop-offs every 15 minutes.
The castle museum and gift shop are open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 20. The last tickets for self-guided tours are sold at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.hammondcastle.org for more information.
Singer-songwriters share spotlight
Old Sloop Coffeehouse presents a triple bill featuring a powerhouse of singer-songwriters — solo artists Brad Byrd and John Jerome, plus the duo of Marina Evans and Bernardo Baglioni — on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St.
Byrd grew up in Massachusetts and lived in Rockport for a time, but now makes his home in Los Angeles. Gloucester’s Jerome blends rock, pop, country and a little hip-hop in a soulful manner. Evans and Baglioni are an international folk/Americana duo who divide their time between her native Rockport and his native Italy.
Advance tickets are $10 and are available at John Tarr Store in Rockport, The Bookstore of Gloucester or online at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org. The suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and $24 for families.
Strike up the Legion Band
The Rockport American Legion Band celebrates Christmas with its annual concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport.
The band will perform an encore concert on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Den-Mar Health & Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St., Rockport. Both concerts are free.
Essex sculptor hosting open house
Chris Williams Sculpture presents a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at his expansive studio at 22 Rocky Hill Road, Essex. The studio also features a variety of gift items.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to visit at another time, call 978-768-7652 or visit www.chriswilliamssculpture.com.
Local Colors presents exhibit, sale
Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, 121 Main St., Gloucester, holds its annual holiday exhibit and sale through Dec. 28. The show features paintings, photographs, jewelry, stained glass, pottery, prints, metal arts, fiber arts, mixed media, holiday ornaments and greeting cards.
For more information, visit www.local-colors.org.
Open studio for Gloucester artist
Jude Abbe will hold an open house on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at her studio at 548 Washington St., Gloucester. A collection of impressionist oil paintings, including interiors with model and landscapes, will be on view.
Abbe is an artist member of the North Shore Arts Association, Rockport Art Association & Museum and Lyme Art Association in Connecticut. Her paintings have won many awards, including Grumbacher and Movalli gold medals.
For more information, visit www.judeabbe.com.
Photographers’ ‘Odd Bits’ on display
Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents “Two From the North Shore — Odd Bits,” featuring a selection of works by North Shore photographers Sally Gregg and Michael McKeen. The images capture scenes of the familiar and the strange.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 22. Gallery hours are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.janedeeringgallery.com.
