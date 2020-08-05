Gloucester’s historic working art colony on Rocky Neck has announced that it is open for business, an opening that has occurred later in the summer because of the pandemic.
The tiny peninsula off Smith Cove in East Gloucester is home to working artists, eateries and lodging.
Rocky Neck lends itself to walking with scenic views of the water and boating activities. Many of the streets are shaded, and strollers can stop for a meal or an ice cream.
The following establishments are now open: Larry Dahlmer Gallery, Elynn Kroger Gallery, Side Street Gallery, Imagine gallery, Sailor Stan’s with daily homemade specials, Rocky Neck Ice Cream, The Studio Restaurant and Bar, The Cottage on Smith’s Cove (a seaside boutique), Stephen LaPierre Gallery, Joe’s Fresh Fish Prints, the new Landscape Gallery that features artists Rokhaya Waring and Alex Eisenzopf, and Gallery on the Neck at Rocky Neck Accommodations.
The James B. Hand Fine Art, Judythe Meagher Gallery and John Nesta Gallery are also open by appointment. Gallery 53 on Rocky Neck is open online at www.RNACgallery53.com, with pickup by appointment.
For information on events and programs, visit rockyneckartcolony.org.
Cultural Center presents new virtual show
Although the Cultural Center on Rocky Neck remains closed due to the pandemic, the creativity continues with a new virtual exhibition titled “In the Moment — five artists capture and create,” which runs through Oct. 15.
There will be a virtual reception and artist interview on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. The virtual gallery can be viewed at rnacexhibitions.com.
Curator Cynthia Roth, former co-owner of Gloucester’s Flatrocks Gallery, said that she had been thinking a lot about the elusive nature of time and how a moment is defined. She selected five artists whose work she sought to bring together to help define “the part we play in our own chosen moments and those all around us.”
“Each of these photographers ask the observer to look closely at just how long a moment can last. It might be a mother and child sharing a conversation in the street or a rock that teeters forever on the beach. Small wonders are revealed in buttons, the bright blue geometry of an industrial wall, and in paint holding the past in its peels — before it flakes away forever,” according to an exhibition statement.
The featured artists are Tsar Fedorsky, Paul Cary Goldberg, Olivia Parker, Dana Salvo and Rebecca Skinner.
In Annisquam, the summer show goes on
Although the Annisquam Village Players are unable to produce their annual summer musical extravaganza due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the creative bunch of performers and theater lovers has found a way to present a virtual show.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a one-time-only free viewing that runs roughly 35-40 minutes and features about 50 performers who will sing eight Broadway songs, in addition to a dance number. The link will be made available through annisquamvillageplayers.com and instagram.com/annisquamvillageplayers.
The roster of performers is as follows: ToniRose Babson, Gordon Baird, Beckett Burchard, Jock Bourneuf, Vicki Bourneuf, Ts Burnham, Lauren Camera-Murray, Lucy Camera-Murray, Sophie Camera-Murray, Steve Camera Murray, Caitlin Cannon, Shannon Connolly, Mary Curtis, Claude Deering, Mike English, Mary Flaherty, Victoria Fortune, Emily Frick, Miriam Grey, Liz Jelinek, Robert Kent, Bobbi Kovner, Pete Kovner, Sara Lehman, Fred Lovejoy, Tom Moriarty, Cosima Mosher-Owens, Andrew Murdock, Addie Pates, Perry Ramsden, Spike Ramsden, Morgan Reilly, Tim Reilly, Nadia Robertson, Jack Rousmaniere, Will Rousmaniere, Alexander Sands, Gabriela Sands, Terry Sands, Virginia Sands, Maida Soehl, Asher Weiss, Matthew Werd, Jaye Whittier, Bill Wrinn, Linda Wrinn and Velia Wrinn.
Working “backstage” are Rick Blue, Mary Curtis, Jim Frick, Val Gilman, Marcia Groome, Steve Harris, Sally Hatch, Chicki Hollett, Lisa Hollett, Paul Hurst, Brendan Johnson, Sara Lehman, Kristina Martin, Keith McCarthy, Gloria Melby, Gina Milne, Tom Moriarty, Stevie Neal, Daphne Papp, Terry Sands and Evy Stewart.
Terry Sands, a longtime director of the Players, said the troupe did not want a summer to go by without some sort of production. The community theater group has presented summer productions going back to 1917.
“The main thing is to carry on the tradition, and we hope this show will bring joy to others,” he said.
Sands also mentioned that a couple of Annisquam restaurants are offering takeout meals so diners can go home and watch the show and support local businesses at the same time. For those who are members of the Annisquam Yacht Club, it is offering this service, and Talise, the new restaurant on the Annisquam Harbor, formerly The Market, is offering a 15% discount with the promo code POPPINS15.
Drive-in music continues in Manchester
Gloucester’s Peter Van Ness, co-founder of gimmelive.com, reports the success of the initial live music shows now being produced with the help of Manchester Athletic Club, which is hosting the productions in its parking lot.
“The healing power of music was proven beyond a shadow of a doubt these past two weekends,” Van Ness said. “People called us saying they have more energy after seeing only one show. Artists and fans all exclaimed how good it feels to be in a concert setting again. For most people, our shows are their first concert since March.”
This weekend features The Fools on Saturday, Aug. 8, followed by the James Montgomery Band with special guest Christine Ohlman, the Saturday Night Live Band’s Beehive Queen, and Cliff Goodwin, guitarist from Joe Cocker’s band, on Sunday, Aug. 9. The following weekend includes the return of Gloucester’s Megan Wolf with her Amy Winehouse tribute show on Aug. 15 and Popa Chubby with special guest Dave Keys on Aug. 16.
For more information, including COVID-19 social distancing protocols, visit gimmelive.com.
