The Gloucester Writers Center continues to push the proverbial envelope with its latest free community program.
A marathon reading of Charles Olson’s “Maximus Poems” starts Friday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. in the center’s Maud/Olson Library at 108 E. Main St. in East Gloucester.
This event was organized on the 50th anniversary of the death of Olson (1910-1970), a postmodern American poet who made Gloucester his home. The city became an inspiration for this masterwork.
The poet’s son, also named Charles Olson, will kick off the event. Organizers have not even tried to estimate how long it will take to read the epic poem.
“Anybody is welcome to come help us read. As the event will take quite some time, the door is open, and we expect people will come and go as needed,” said Amanda Cook, a program development director. “We also will be live-streaming the event on our Facebook page so people can listen in around the world.”
Those interested can go to www.facebook.com/GloucesterWritersCenter.
Olson made waves with his writing both when he lived here and when he taught at the avant-garde Black Mountain College in North Carolina, starting in 1948 until it closed around 1956. Olson is considered one of the major poets of the 20th century. His writing influenced many contemporary poets, and scholars around the world continue to study his work.
The University of Connecticut is home to the Charles Olson Research Collection, which is composed of the personal papers, literary manuscripts and Olson’s library. The collection includes materials covering diverse topics such as the life and works of Herman Melville, Black Mountain College, the history of Gloucester, and the literary and cultural revolution of the 1960s, according to the university website.
But Gloucester is home to a special collection, which is entrusted to the stewardship of the Gloucester Writers Center, now housed at the Maud/Olson Library.
This collection came from Olson’s close friend Ralph Maud (1928-2014), also an authority on Olson and an English professor at Simon Fraser University in Canada. Maud sought to collect a copy of every book that Olson owned, read or referred to in his work. At the time of Maud’s death, his collection had grown to a library of more than 4,000 volumes.
In another upcoming Gloucester Writers Center program, the nonprofit will hold a benefit event called “Which Side Are You On?” on Monday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company. Tickets are $25.
James Sullivan will discuss protest music, with local musicians performing songs from his book. Scheduled to appear are Willie Loco Alexander, Amanda Cook, Renee Dupuis, Tony Goddess, John Hyde, Michael O’Leary, Karen Ristuben and John Springer, among others.
For more information, visit www.gloucesterwriters.org.
Seasonal mini tours at museum
The Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, brings back its Winter Shorts program this month, featuring theme-based specialty tours on Saturdays starting at 11 a.m.
Visitors can learn more about the museum’s collections with these tours, each developed by one of the museum’s docents. Each tour focuses on different areas of the collection. Three or four tours are offered each Saturday.
Each tour lasts approximately 20 minutes with time to transition so visitors can sign up for more than one, or all of the tours, and learn more about Cape Ann art and history.
The next three weeks feature the following:
Jan. 11: “Everyday Art Objects” with docent Pat Earle; “Cape Ann Morals, Commerce and Culture Viewed Through a 19th Century Piano” with docent Paul Romary; “Angels, Saints and Serpents” with docent Trudi Olivetti; and “Is That a Lane?” with docent John Day.
Jan. 18: “The Material World” with docent Gail Anderson, “Geology as Destiny” with docent Ed Becker, “Cape Ann Really Rocks” with docent Hazel Von Rosenvinge and “Let’s Have a Show of Hands” with docent John Huss.
Jan. 25: “Judith, John and Universalism” with docent Sarah Wetzel; “Sailing Solo” with docent Doug Stewart; and “From Tragedy to Beauty: Thacher Island and the Fresnel Lens” with docent Suellen Wedmore.
The tours are included with museum admission, which is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, students and Cape Ann residents; and free for members and youths 18 and under. Reservations are required.
For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10.
An expressionistic opera to screen
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD presents “Wozzeck” on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 12:55 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport, featuring William Kentridge’s new production of Alban Berg’s “expressionistic masterpiece.”
Berg (1885-1935) was an Austrian composer, and this work was regarded for its emotional power. It was composed during and in the aftermath of World War I. It is described as a “dark exploration of a soldier besieged by the evils of society.” The opera is conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
For tickets and more information, visit www.rockportmusic.org.
Art exhibit opens at local bank
Susan Drennan, an artist for more than 30 years, will present her work in a solo show at BankGloucester, 160 Main St., Gloucester. The show, titled “Variety,” opens on Saturday, Jan. 11, with a public reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Drennan’s paintings feature landscapes and people, with the ample use of color. She has won awards from Danvers Art Association, North Shore Art Association and Montserrat College of Art. A past president of Danvers Art Association, she is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fine art from Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.
The show runs through March 14.
