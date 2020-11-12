Rockport's Stephanie Cole, who for more than half a century created art in her backyard studio, came out of the artistic closet with the help of her daughters and the Fuller Craft Museum, which wanted to mount an exhibition of her singular three-dimensional and relief mosaic sculptures.
That show, titled "Stephanie Cole: Secular Cathedral," opened Jan. 25 and has since been extended until Jan. 10, 2021.
In the meantime, the 77-year-old artist has been selected to appear on "Open Studio With Jared Bowen" on WGBH's channel 2 on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:30 p.m.
The filming took place at the Brockton museum, where there is a new addition to her slate of works, one titled "Corona," an outgrowth of the artist's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Viewing her "memory sculptures" are like a treasure hunt of sorts, with her attention to the tiniest of details and incorporation of diverse materials, from buttons to ceramic shards to fragments of antiques and even typewriter keys. Her works are made up of literally hundreds, and even thousands, of tiny pieces. What others see as superfluous or trash, she sees as an aesthetic opportunity.
For this latest piece, she said she had to go online to find an miniature ambulance, behind which are bones that she found on a mug. The "Corona" work also reflects the anxiety faced by so many, the sequestering and even the toilet paper hoarding.
"Coming up through the center is the one thing I saw as a good thing that came out of people staying home, and that is nature — it's unbelievable how many birds we saw all of a sudden," Cole said. "And in the Grand Canal in Venice, they saw an octopus. That just doesn't happen with all the large ships in port. Without people, nature began to thrive, and that center section is that hopeful nature section."
The seed for this work came from a gray bowl she had with a crackle image.
"We saw pictures of the virus with that gray background with little projections, and I created that as closely as I could in upper portion," Cole said. "Even though the show was already up, they wanted to add this piece to it."
The feedback she received from the exhibition in the first months, when there was a guest book out, was positive and welcomed by the artist.
"The time I went to the show, the women responded so personably," Cole said. "They identified with a lot of the moments expressed in the works because this is personal stuff. Their response means a lot to me, and I'm delighted to share these works."
For more information, visit stephaniecoleartist.com.
Creating during COVID-19
"Joy! Joy Halsted — what I’ve been doing in the time of .... (covid)" is the title of a new show opening Friday, Nov. 13, at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
The multifaceted Halsted is an "inventive, provocative, irreverent, playful, politically aware and process-oriented artist," according to a press release.
Since the pandemic hit with its isolating mandates, Halsted has been compulsively knitting items such as her "anti-corona hats" with pompoms.
"Humor is our saving grace," Halsted wrote. "The atmosphere is serious; we’re all feeling a bit lost. As an artist, I felt the need to raise spirits; to offer a new perspective."
The hats are $35, and the gallery will donate proceeds to The Open Door. Gallery hours are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, call 917-902-4359 or visit janedeeringgallery.com
A show celebrating artists
A 1623 Studios show called "Cape Ann ARTWaves," which showcases artists and their stories, is celebrating six months on the air.
When the pandemic hit, the local cable television station sought ways to support the arts remotely. What evolved was this program co-produced and co-hosted by Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco and M. Kristine Fisher.
Launched in April, its first episode focused on seARTS and Rocky Neck Art Colony and how these organizations pivoted to respond to their communities. Since then, they have featured 22 varied local artists.
"For centuries, artists have been at the crossroads of major historic events," according to a press release. "The 2020 pandemic has been, by far, the greatest such event in the lives of many of us, and it’s important to capture the response of the arts community during this time."
To date, Cape Ann ARTWaves has featured artists covering the genres of painting, photography, ceramics, mosaics, jewelry, glass and experimental arts. Their memberships cross over many of the local art associations, including Rocky Neck, North Shore, Rockport, seARTS and Cape Ann Artisans, and some are in the permanent collection of the Cape Ann Museum. Some of the artists are well known and others may be lesser known, but the producers want to give all of them an opportunity to tell their stories.
Ganim-DeFalco has spent 20 years working with artists through seARTS and the Wearable Art programs, as well as her own artistic journey as a sea-glass jewelry designer.
"Most of us are highly motivated by the anticipation of an exhibit or event. Losing these opportunities left a huge gap in the arts ecosystem," she said. "However, for many, it’s been a wonderful time to recharge and reflect, and this is coming to light in our interviews."
Fisher also brings her rich background to the show, including her background as a working artist and former executive director of the Marblehead Arts Association.
"I have a unique understanding into the complexities that go into keeping my art practice and the greater creative economy alive during these unprecedented times," she said. "Each interview offers insight into artists’ journeys, inspirations and important gallery activity. This exposure is critical for the creative community who count on media exposure more than ever to share and sell their work."
To view the program, visit youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTfh1ln9eCuo2yGSRznRj_8EZhdnAwYZw. 1623 Studios also broadcasts its programming on local Comcast cable channels 12, 20 and 67. Additionally, content can be found across social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.