Iconic seaside scenes of Rockport, which made Condé Nast's list this spring of its "Best Beach Towns on the East Coast," are up on the auction block at Rockport Art Association & Museum's 's annual auction this Saturday.
A total of 185 paintings and drawings, large and small, will be for sale at a virtual auction again this year. The auction will provide many opportunities to purchase piece of artwork showcasing one of those idyllic settings.
Those wanting to take part can register for the May 1 auction that starts at 2 p.m. Bidding will be available live online via LiveAuctioneers (with advance registration only) or by submitting an absentee bid with the Rockport Art Association & Museum in advance. Deadline for online bidder registration is 24 hours prior to the auction.
"Like every year, there is very good art. It will be exciting and I feel good about the quality of work we have," said T.M. Nicholas, an award-winning artist and auction chair. "Every auction is a little bit different. We always try to have artworks for the beginning collector as well as the serious collectors.
In addition to paintings, the auction offers a fair number of etchings and drawings for those seeking works in black and white, Nicholas added.
The auction preview exhibition is now on view in the Hibbard and Maddocks galleries; hours are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Auction Sneak Peek video episodes with Cape Ann historian and author Judith A. Curtis are featured on the art association's website.
The auction, now in its 36th year, attracts both locals as well as interest from throughout the country.
The lots feature masterworks by historic American artists, often highlighting the Cape Ann School, but is not limited to this region. This year’s auction features works by Harry A. Vincent, Emile Gruppé, W. Lester Stevens, Aldro T. Hibbard, Anthony Thieme, Antonio Cirino, Charles Kaelin, William Meyerowitz, Charles Paul Gruppé, Paul Strisik, Charles Vickery, Don Stone, Charles Movalli, Bernard Corey, Al Czerepak and Otis Cook, among others.
The auction began with a bequest by a founding member, Antonio Cirino (1888-1983), who requested that the art be auctioned to help support the organization. It has grown to include other historic artists, and has become the organization's major fundraising event.
The Rockport Art Association & Museum is one of the oldest active art organizations in the country, with a history spanning 100 years since its founding in 1921.
The online auction catalog can be found at rockportartassn.org/auction.
Adventure auction
Schooner Adventure is hosting its spring online fundraiser and auction virtually this Friday, April 30, at 6 p.m. The nonprofit's biggest event of the year features musical performances and storytelling to be enjoyed from "the comfort of your captain’s chair." Viewers also will learn about Adventure’s plans for the 2021 sailing season, her mission and her needs. Those taking part can bid on a curated selection of auction packages. The event is free to the community. Register at https://schooner-adventure.org.
