The gastronomic vicissitudes of a boutique restaurant in New York City unfold during Gloucester Stage's production of "Seared," now in its final days.
As the story evolves, the strengths and weaknesses emerge in a long-time friendship between a quirky and stubborn chef and the business-driven friend who invested the money into the establishment. In the middle of this culinary tussle erupts a demand for the chef's signature scallop dish.
With several surprises — and many laughs — along the way, the audience is taken on a theatrical ride that is sure to enhance one's appetite. The show runs through Aug. 22.
In rehearsals, Neal Maver, the executive chef at Tonno restaurant in Gloucester, gave some lessons to actors on the proper use of knives because several scenes, of course, include food preparation.
"He stepped up to help us as the chef consultant for our production," said Christopher Griffith, managing director of Gloucester Stage. "Neal did some coaching for James Wagner (in the role of Harry), and also invited the cast over to Tonno’s kitchen to see how an upscale restaurant’s kitchen runs during a dinner rush."
The historic Windhover Center for the Performing Arts at 257R Granite St. in Rockport provides the outdoor stage for this show. Tickets are now on sale at GloucesterStage.com or at the box office at 978-281-4433. Single ticket prices range from $15 to $54 with discounts available for seniors, military families, college students, youth younger than 18, EBT card holders, and Cape Ann residents.
Concerts and "rockumentary"
The free outdoor Harbor Loop concerts at Stage Fort Park continue with Garfish on Thursday, Aug. 19. The band will perform songs by Santana, The Beatles, Van Morrison, The Doors, Joe Cocker and many others. The Harbor Loop show series moved to Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave., for this summer. The music starts at 6 p.m. with Sam Pallazolla, Ayla Davis and Dollop opening. Garfish starts about an hour later, and Gar Hiltz said the band will perform horn-driven classic rock 'n' roll from the 1960s and '70s that "will surely get the crowd to its feet."
Carol Pallazolla announced a special event next Thursday, Aug. 26, when Bim Skala Bim performs with Local 28 as the opening act at 5:30 p.m. Bim Skala Bim takes the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the movie premiere of the band's "rockumentary" on a big blow-up screen at 8:30 p.m. The film, "New England Ska Summit," is a 90-minute look into the history, unity, and future of ska music in New England and the world.
The film was primarily shot on July 27, 2019, at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, and features never-before-seen live performances, recently discovered footage, and interviews with members of Bim Skala Bim, The Skatalites, The Copacetics, Riki Rocksteady, Hempsteadys, El Grande, Big D and The Kids Table, Skavoovie, The Allstonians, Steady Earnest, Tjovi Ginen and many more. According to a press release, the film has rare cameo performances from Bad Manners, Prince Buster, Laurel Aitken, Lester Sterling, Jackie Starr, Void Union, and Brunt of It among others. The film is directed by The Vitale Brothers and edited by Jack Sherman, the same team that produced "Chet's Last Call: A Story of Rock & Redemption."
"The interview snippets with group members are as upbeat as the many danceable, horn-driven performance clips. The overriding sense is of a passionate appreciation of a scene always defined by unity, diversity, and good vibes," wrote Rick Ouellette at Rockdocs in an advance review.
Marc Wasserman, author of "Ska Boom: An American Ska & Reggae Oral History," and a musician, podcaster and blogger, said Bim Skala Bim is one of America's most important ska bands.
"They deserve immense credit for helping to create and popularize a uniquely American version of ska. The 'New England Ska Summit' film is their love letter to the New England region that gave birth to and supported them and to all the bands featured in the film that they have influenced and have influenced them along the way," wrote Wasserman.
Final days of Bediz show
A solo show featuring pastels and acrylic paintings by Joan K. Bediz at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate's Lane in Gloucester, ends Friday, Aug. 20. Bediz strives to look at the world with a sharp sensitivity, feeling a degree of compulsion and responsibility to put that information on canvas and paper as art, according to an exhibition statement. Her work is represented at the North Shore Arts Association, Rockport Art Association & Museum, Cambridge Art Association, Rocky Neck Art Center, and Pastel Painters Society of Cape Cod. For more information, call 978-283-1857. Hours are Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Two more weeks of Splash
This Thursday, Aug. 19, and next, Aug. 26, are the two weeks left of this summer's "Culture Splash." The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m., and features art exhibitions, live music and demonstrations. Plus there is free transportationbetween the two cultural districts, provided by Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA) with its trolley, featuring hop-on, hop-off stops, and Cape Ann Harbor Tours, which provides a complimentary water shuttle from one district to the other.
In the downtown district, the Cape Ann Museum provides a courtyard concert, in addition to other nearby happenings including the Cape Ann Farmers Market at Harbor Loop.
At the Rocky Neck Art Colony on Aug. 19, there will be a Cape Ann Makers Market at Ocean Alliance at 32 Horton St.; and Tree Top Yoga presents free yoga in Rocky Neck Park at 5 p.m. Additionally, galleries and exhibitions, including the Don Gorvett Studio & Gallery, the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, Art Outside the Box at Cove Gallery, John Nesta Gallery, Judythe Evans Meagher Gallery, Gallery 53, Stephen La Pierre Studio, The Cottage on Smith Cove and Float Gallery, will remain open.
The Beauport Sleeper McCann House at 75 Eastern Point Blvd. will offer guided tours at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. For a more detailed list of happenings, visit DiscoverGloucester.com.
Collectors gallery
Cape Ann Collectors, 474 Washington St. in Gloucester, has new acquisitions in its expanding collection, including works by George Harvey, William Meyerowitz, Charles Movalli, Lester Stevens, Leon Kroll, Emma Fordyce MacRae, Harry A. Vincent and Lawrence Nelson Wilbur among others. The gallery is open this Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 19 to 22, and from Aug. 26 to 29. To arrange a visit, call gallery director Janet Ware at 978-430-0414.
