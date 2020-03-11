An environmental advocate will share stories from an Arctic expedition in a talk about the greater scope of climate change next week at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library.
Environmental attorney and diver Michael Carvalho, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, will discuss his experiences in Antarctica in 2018 during a program, “Antarctica: Lessons From the Bottom of the World,” on Thursday, March 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Since obtaining his open water scuba certification in 1978 in Rockport, Carvalho has completed more than 2,500 dives on six continents.
He will discuss the developments in Antarctica, the rising sea levels and its impact locally. According to experts, temperatures in the Antarctic region are rising due to “heat-trapping gas pollution,” which has serious global consequences. Gloucester, like all coastal regions, is vulnerable to increasingly extreme weather.
Carvalho is the former chairman of the board of directors for the National Council for Science and the Environment. In 2019, he represented the United Nations Environment Program for North America as a delegate at the UNEA-4 Conference in Nairobi, Kenya. He is currently a member of the board of directors for Salem Sound Coastwatch and a trustee with the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust.
This free lecture is a part of The Civic Hub initiative developed to foster civic engagement and discussion on issues facing the community. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Spring birding at Halibut Point
Halibut Point State Park will lead a free Spring Beginner Birding series on the third Sunday of the month, starting March 15, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Spring is a time of increased birding activity, with a variety of migrating species like warblers, as well as local species, expected. Participants will learn about bird sounds, habits and flight patterns.
The group will meet at the parking lot on Gott Avenue at Route 127 in Rockport. The walk will traverse the coastline to listen to “the symphony of bird song.” Sturdy footwear and sunscreen are recommended. All ages are invited.
Future walks are planned for April 19 and May 17. Heavy rain cancels; if so, a cancellation recording will be available by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
Filmmaker visits Writers Center
Gloucester Writers Center presents an evening with writer and filmmaker Peter Almond on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the center at 126 E. Main St.
Almond is a documentary and narrative filmmaker, whose career involves work on public issues as a journalist and in public policy. He has a background in community organizing, among other efforts related to social justice. His current work includes a drama set during the time leading up to the Civil War and featuring the historic figure of Frederick Douglass.
For more information, visit www.gloucesterwriters.org.
Lecture on museum’s father-son show
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, continues its lecture series in conjunction with its exhibit “Tom and T.M. Nicholas: A Father and Son’s Journey in Paint,” with a gallery talk by Judith Curtis on Saturday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m.
The exhibition runs through April 12. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
