At the tip of Cape Ann at Halibut Point State Park on Rockport’s oceanfront, there are several options to get outside and enjoy the scenery during school vacation week, from Saturday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Located on Gott Avenue at Route 127, the park is regarded for its quarry and sea views.
“We invite families to explore over vacation week with several ongoing activities,” said Ramona Latham, of the state Department of Conservation & Recreation.
These free ongoing activities include “Quarrying History,” a self-guided tour for visitors of all ages; “Granite Pieces Hike & Seek,” a scavenger hunt recommended for ages 8 and up where participants search for significant granite features using a picture guide; and “StoryWalk!” a self-guided reading of “It’s Winter!” by Linda Glaser for children from preschool to age 7. Pages of Glaser’s children’s book will be posted along a park trail at the edge of a field, allowing visitors to connect with nature while reading together in the outdoors.
Additionally, there are two programs this weekend.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., “For the Love of Winter,” a two-hour brisk hike for all ages, will take place around the hills and dales of Bayview, Back 40 and quarry trails. Wear warm clothing and sturdy boots or shoes. The group will warm up after with hot cocoa.
“Winter Birding for Beginners” takes place Sunday, Feb. 16, from 8 to 10 a.m. This is the time of year when birds and ducks come to the seashore to escape frozen ponds up north. Visitors may see harlequin ducks and loons among the winter visitors at the rocky coastal water’s edge. During the leisurely walk, visitors will learn about their sounds, habits and flight patterns. Wear sturdy, warm footwear; dress in layers; and apply sunscreen to protect the face from the windy coastal shore. All ages are invited.
Admission and parking are free for both weekend programs. They meet in the parking lot. Heavy rain or snow will led to cancellations; call 857-268-6024 to check. To learn more, visit mass.gov/dcr/calendar.
Family fun day at Gloucester Meetinghouse
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a free family movie and crafts day to kick off school vacation week on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the downstairs social hall of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, entrance at 10 Church St.
There will be games, face painting, craft projects and prizes. Two popular animated movies will be shown — one about toys and the other about a snowman. Participants will have the chance to tour the upstairs of the historic 1806 Meetinghouse and ring the Paul Revere bell in the tower. There will be refreshments available all day as well as a pizza lunch.
The event is presented by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation in partnership with Pathways for Children and Maritime Gloucester and in collaboration with the Cape Ann Community Cinema. For details, visit gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Sharing 375 years of memories in Manchester
“Do you remember Manchester when ...?” is the theme for sharing Manchester-by-the-Sea memories, stories and local characters of the past.
In conjunction with this Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library program, being held as part of the town’s 375th celebration, Elisa Pearmain will present a storytelling session on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the library, 15 Union St. in the center of town.
The session geared at adults and children ages 9 and up will focus on learning how to create and share stories based on community and family memories. Pearmain will lead with examples, techniques and activities intended to start the memory sharing. Organizers encourage grandparents, parents and others to sign up to further the telling of stories and memories.
Attendance is limited to 24 participants. To register or for more information, call 978-526-7711 or visit manchesterpl.org.
Cape Ann School of Painting in spotlight
An artist lecture in conjunction with Cape Ann Museum’s current exhibit, “Tom and T. M. Nicholas: A Father and Son’s Journey in Paint,” takes place Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. at the museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
T. M. Nicholas will discuss his and his father’s artwork with Stapleton Kearns, as well as highlight the Cape Ann School of Painting.
Upcoming programs connected to the exhibit include a gallery talk by Judith Curtis on Saturday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m., and another gallery talk with T. M. Nicholas on Saturday, April 4, at 9:30 a.m.
The exhibition runs through April 12, Visit capeannmuseum.org for more information.
‘Meditations & Dreams’ clarinet concert
Clarinetist Glenn Dickson will present his “Meditations & Dreams,” a solo show of “dreamscapes” performed on clarinet with electronics, on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at Floating Lotus, 169 Main St., Gloucester.
Dickson has taken the processing techniques of Robert Fripp and Brian Eno and applied them to the clarinet to create a warm, ethereal atmosphere. His compositions and improvisations draw on a career of playing klezmer, classical, Greek, jazz and rock music. As leader of Naftule’s Dream and Shirim Klezmer Orchestra, Dickson has toured North America and Europe, playing everything from the Berlin Jazz Festival to an appearance with The Philly Pops. He has collaborated with children’s book author and illustrator Maurice Sendak and his music has been used by filmmaker Woody Allen in “Deconstructing Harry,” according to his bio. He also won a Massachusetts Cultural Council Artist Grant for music composition.
Floating Lotus will have yoga mats, back jacks and cushions available for people to use as they listen. Tickets are $10, and are available at floatinglotus.net/collections/events.
Oscar-winning documentary screening
Cape Ann Community Cinema presents “American Factory,” the 2020 Oscar winner for Best Documentary, in a free screening on Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester.
From Academy Award-nominated Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, this film “takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant,” hiring 2,000 blue-collar Americans. But early optimism fades as “high-tech China clashes with working-class America.”
Seating is on a first-come basis. For information, visit capeanncinema.com.
‘Wigwams on Sawmill Brook’ talk
Manchester Historical Museum presents “Wigwams on Sawmill Brook,” a talk by Mary Ellen Lepionka as part of its 375th Lecture Series, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea.
According to the program synopsis, at the time of European contact, Jeffrey’s Creek, an area of Manchester, was a Native American homeland under the stewardship of Masquenominet (Masconomet), sagamore of Agawam. The indigenous people lived along Sawmill Brook, with a permanent village near the end of Old School Street and a burial ground overlooking the harbor.
Lepionka, a local scholar of archaeology and early history of Cape Ann, will offer a look at these people and their way of life.
Admission is free, but reservations are requested. Refreshments will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 978-526-7230 or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org. For more information, visit manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
