There is free music all around Cape Ann most days during the summer — from bandstand shows to concerts on the green.
The next outdoor concert in the Harbor Loop Summer Concert Series is today from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Fitz Hugh Lane House lawn near the U.S. Coast Guard station and 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester. It features Nadia Robertson, followed by Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys. Food trucks will be on hand. Donations to support The Gloucester Fund will be accepted.
Big Brass & The Eric Colville Band is on deck for the July 18 concert. Visit www.facebook.com/harborloopconcerts for more information.
The classic rock sounds of Livin’ on Luck take center stage on Friday, July 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for the Music on Meetinghouse Green series, held at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Church and Middle streets. Classic Cooks will be this week’s vendor.
Admission is free; donations to support Backyard Growers will be accepted. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the meetinghouse.
Garfish makes its debut at the Music at the Beach bandstand series at Back Beach in Rockport on Monday, July 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Garfish is known to perform the brass-driven songs of Chicago and Blood, Sweat & Tears, among other classic rock ’n’ roll selections and contemporary favorites. The band features Gary “Gar” Hiltz on bass and vocals; Doug Comeau on guitar and vocals; Walter Piscitello on drums and vocals; Kevin Lopes on lead vocals; Joe Militello on keyboard, guitar and vocals; Dana Cohen on trombone; and Umberto Eramo on trumpet, saxophone and vocals.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/musicatthebeach.
Closing week for chamber music fest
Rockport Chamber Music Festival enters its final week of main stage concerts today at 8 p.m. with “Reimagining Flamenco.”
The program showcases an all-star cast of musicians, including Grisha Goryachev, guitar; Serouj Kradjian, piano; Chee-Yun, violin; mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack; bass Jeffrey Beecher; and Jamey Haddad and Liam Smith, percussion. This concert is an opportunity to hear the flamenco-inspired music of Manuel de Falla, as well as classically flavored reinventions of guitar and piano pieces by the old flamenco masters, according to the program notes.
Kradjian and Barry Shiffman lead a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.
The final weekend also includes two free community events. The film “Itzhak” will be screened on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. A Far Cry performs a family concert on Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are not required for either event.
All concerts and events are held at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. For more information, visit www.rockportmusic.org.
Rockport gallery celebrates Bastille Day
Découvert Fine Art, 73 Main St., Rockport, is once again holding its Bastille Day exhibition, which opens with a Champagne reception on Sunday, July 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the downtown art gallery.
Gallery owners Steven Law and Donald Stroud have chosen textile artist Gisèle Mac Harg as their fourth Bastille Day artist. They were drawn to the colors and textures of Mac Harg’s hooking work. Born in France, Mac Harg later made her home in Vermont, where she taught foreign languages for 38 years.
Reception attendees can expect to meet the artist; see her work; and listen to her son, Iain, play a bagpipe made by her husband, Michael.
For more details, visit www.decouvertfineart.com.
Seaside Fair at Gloucester church
The Seaside Fair at Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, takes place Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will feature crafts, jewelry, plants, jams, baked goods, white elephant offerings and more. There also will be bargains from the Cape Ann Thrift Shop. A grilled hot dog lunch will be available.
For more information, visit www.trinitycongregational.org.
Late artist put in the spotlight
Mercury Gallery, 20 Main St., Rockport, is spotlighting the artwork of the late Karl Zerbe. An opening reception takes place Saturday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., with Zerbe’s daughter, Maria, in attendance.
Zerbe’s work can be found in museums throughout the country, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Kestner-Museum in Germany.
For more information, visit www.mercurygallery.com.
Mythological discovery, adventure
Poseidon, the god of the sea, and Diana, goddess of the hunt, come to life through storytelling and art making in a program of mythological discovery and an art adventure on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. presented by the Cape Ann Museum, Sawyer Free Library and ArtHaven.
Participants will meet at the Sawyer Free Library at 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, walk over to Cape Ann Museum at 27 Pleasant St., and finish at ArtHaven at 180B Main St. The free program is geared at fourth- through sixth-graders, but all ages are welcome.
Reservations are required. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events/camkids to sign up or for more information.
From the Archives: Ed Touchette
From the Archives, an exhibition of early works by Gloucester artist Ed Touchette, opens today in the Studio Gallery of the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Touchette has lived and worked as a fine artist in Gloucester since 1974 and has received numerous awards for his work. His work is in the permanent collection of the Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester’s Trident Gallery, Gorton’s of Gloucester, and many other corporate and private collections. He received a bachelor’s degree from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute in New York and continued his education with Gloucester artist Zygmond Jankowski.
The show, which runs through July 28, features drawings, watercolors and oils on canvas created from 1974 to 2010, including some pieces that have never been exhibited. All artwork will be for sale.
For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Old Sloop Fair opens this weekend
The Old Sloop Fair at First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., opens Saturday, July 13, with its rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale offers gently used clothing for women, men and children, as well as linens, luggage, handbags and more.
The fair will continue Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with many traditional offerings, including white elephant tables, an art mart, jewelry, handmade knits and a snack bar. A boutique will feature antique, vintage and specialty items, and a yard sale will offer tools, lamps, rugs and garden supplies.
The Old Sloop Fair dates back to 1957 and serves as a fundraiser for the church. For more information, visit www.oldsloopfair.org.
Youth workshops at Gloucester Stage
The next session of Gloucester Stage Youth Acting Workshop, offering professional theater training for ages 5 to 18, starts on Friday, July 12, at the theater at 267 E. Main St. The six-week session runs weekly through Aug. 16; students are divided into their two-hour classes by age.
The workshops provide an opportunity to develop self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills while introducing children to the skills necessary for professional theater. The program includes an introduction to theater basics, improvisation, movement, vocal and physical expression, character preparation, scene study, storytelling, writing, and public speaking.
Award-winning actress Heidi Dallin teaches the program in collaboration with guest instructors who offer specialized training. Need-based scholarships are available.
For more information, call Dallin at 978-283-6688 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Benefit night on tap for SailGHS
SailGHS, a nonprofit organization serving Gloucester and Rockport high school students, is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday, July 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Maritime Gloucester at 23 Harbor Loop.
The event will include a silent auction for items including two high-tech night vision telescopes, fine art, room rentals, gift certificates and more. There will be a cash bar and complimentary appetizers.
The money raised will support boat maintenance and new sails, among other items, for the local organization, which is run by volunteer coaches.
Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door or online via the SailGHS Facebook page.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
