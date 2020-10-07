The coming three-day holiday weekend, known as Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day, is also a time for artist and artisan shows on Cape Ann. These shows will still go on although in modified formats because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rocky Neck Art Colony is holding its "BIGtiny Art Event" online only this year, starting this Saturday, Oct. 10, The show runs five days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at www.rnacBIGtiny.com.
The virtual event features hundreds of one-of-a-kind 7-by-7-inch matted artworks for sale, donated by more than 100 artists. All proceeds from the BIGtiny Art sale go to the Rocky Neck Art Colony so it can continue to provide high-quality programming, exhibition opportunities, workshops and events for its member and the community.
Kathleen Gerdon Archer, Rocky Neck Art Colony president and event organizer, expressed her gratitude to all of the artists for their artistic donations to support the art colony.
"At past in-person BIGtiny Art Events, the people who arrived first had a great advantage. An online event gives everyone time to see the work and compile a list of favorites — but the rush to get work is just as fast paced. You must move quickly to get your top choice," she said. "The first day’s art will sell at $150, and we expect work to fly off the website. The second day the same work costs less at $100, and the third to fifth days' work will sell for $50."
There is a unique twist for this show.
"Many of the artists have big reputations but you won’t know whose work you have chosen until after you make the purchase and then you see the signature on the back," noted Archer.
Annisquam show celebrates 36 years
The Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show, now in its 36th year, also will be held only online, from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 at www.annisquamartsandcraftshow.org. A show preview is now available at that website.
The show features close to 1,200 items by 40 artists and artisans, encompassing landscapes, portraits and watercolors and crafts that include jewelry, blown glass, fashion, ceramics, vintage furniture, paper art and printed fabrics. The majority of the artists are from Cape Ann .
Show proceedswill benefit the Annisquam Village Church and its support of community outreach programs across Cape Ann.
"We're excited and think this will be another great show with new and returning local artisans showcasing beautiful hand-crafted wares in our online marketplace where there is plenty of time to browse the items at your leisure," said Mary Flaherty, a co-chair of the event with Kathy Johnson.
For information on how to access the Oct. 9 opening gala through Zoom, which includes a live auction of four lots, visit www.annisquamartsandcraftshow.org and click on the "About" tab for details.
Fall Open Studios of Cape Ann Artisans
The Cape Ann Artisans is holding its 37th annual Fall Open Studios on Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The eleven participating artists are able to accommodate visitors within the parameters of COVID-19.
"The participating artists include artists from many genres that will appeal to art lovers and adventurers who look forward to weaving their way around the coast to visit the studios," according to a press release.
Among the artists are David Archibald, Cynthia Curtis, and Erin O’Sullivan and Scott Place of Twin Light Studios, with their ceramics.
Visual artists are Jillian Demeri, a watercolorist, and Sinikka Nogelo, a multi-media artist, painter and sculptor, both located at Cripple Cove Studios in East Gloucester, and Rockport-based painter Deb Schradieck who works in watercolors and oils. Linda Hogan and Sara Wright represent the fiber arts. Mosaic and nature lovers will enjoy exploring Pam Stratton’s garden, Koi ponds, and mosaic studio. Jewelry artists are Marcie Rae and Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco of Cape Ann Designs.
Organizers note that visitors can easily group the tour into geographic proximity by visiting the Gloucester artists and Rockport artists in sequence by using the tour map which can be downloaded at CapeAnnArtisans.com. Appointments are encouraged and will be given first priority. Weather permitting, artists will take advantage of their outdoor spaces to offer a waiting area and additional viewing of the work. Visitors will be expected to be wear facial coverings, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer which will be available at each studio. More details and information on contacting individual artists to make appointments can be found at capeannartisans.com.
Gantos has solo show
Artist Keith Gantos has a solo show at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., which runs through Oct. 22. Gantos, a recognized Cape Ann artist, has produced hundreds of oil paintings over 50 years, having completed his first oil painting at age 10. He also enjoys working with egg tempera, pastel, gouache, and watercolor. He has been exhibiting his artwork his entire life, won several awards, has been published, and continues to be in shows.
Gantos' show is online at https://www.rockportartassn.org/solo-shows, where the works can be viewed and purchased. The galleries are open at no charge to the public from Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Trying to keep film alive
Gloucester Cinema, which has shown first-run movies since 2000 at the theater, at 74 Essex Ave., Gloucester, is adapting to safety protocols and wants the community to know there is an inexpensive option to spend time together safely to watch a movie. When the theater was allowed to reopen for business in July, the cinema ran a week of free movies followed by a week of discounted shows with all safety procedures in place. Employees have been trained, a special sanitizing mister has been purchased and groups purchasing tickets are automatically social distanced by the upgraded ticketing system.
"In these trying times, we have to roll with the punches and do what needs to be done to give the community a place to relax and escape through a good movie, so we are trying different things to keep the lights on," said proprietor John Williams. "Unlike most social events where you face each other, going to the movies you are facing forward and you are interacting with fewer people. After reading an article involving a UC Davis health expert, Gloucester Cinema decided that maybe families or friends would love the opportunity to socialize together while watching a favorite classic if they could be assured that they would be the only ones watching the show."
To that end, there is a new private show deal when ten tickets for the screening room are purchased, "that movie is yours," said Williams. "Last week, one gentleman bought ten tickets but only brought four people. And if you have more than ten people, you pay for the additional tickets."
Following the new protocols for maximum occupancy for public locations, there are three separate theaters and each one can have up to 25 people watching a movie. There is also a classic movie series for $5. More information can be found at gloucestercinema.com or call or text Williams at 781-724-5368.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.