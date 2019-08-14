This weekend, Stage Fort Park will be a hive of activity for the 39th annual Gloucester Waterfront Festival, which features more than 200 artists, artisans, food vendors, live music and more.
Festival hours are Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fair favorites include two Saturday-only events — the Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and the Gloucester Lobster Bake from noon to 6 p.m., or until supplies last. On Sunday, the North Shore Car Club will display more than 100 antique cars.
Throughout the festival, there will be entertainment with live music and performance arts both days.
The fair also features authors and musicians, as well as a designated children’s area with a bounce castle, crafts and other activities. Visitors can sample herbal dips, salsa, fudge, olive oils and even wine slushies, among other items. The food court will include kettle corn, hot dogs, sausage, wraps, seafood, Mediterranean cuisine and sweets.
Admission is free. There is a paid parking at the city lot or free parking along Stacy Boulevard. For more information, visit www.waterfrontfestivals.com.
In memory of an organ builder
Two Japanese musicians unite to honor the memory of the late Gloucester organ builder Charles Brenton Fisk in a special concert on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., Gloucester.
Organist Tomoko Akatsu Miyamoto and violinist Yayoi Toda will perform the music of Alexandre Guilmant, Dietrich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach, Bela Bartok, Hina Sakamoto and Josef Gabriel Rheinberger.
The concert will feature the church’s C.B. Fisk pipe organ and honors Fisk (1925-1983), founder of the C.B. Fisk Organ Company of Gloucester.
Miyamoto received her early training at The Juilliard School in New York City and the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo. She was a student of Yuko Hayashi at the New England Conservatory, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, with honors, in organ performance. In 2018, she was granted professor emeritus from Ferris University, Yokohama.
Toda is a graduate of the Toho Gakuen College of Music in Tokyo and studied at the Sweelinck Music Academy in Amsterdam. In 1993, she won first prize at the Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition in Belgium. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 1999. She is a music professor at Ferris University.
The suggested donation at the door is $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. A reception with the artists follows the performance.
‘Ben Butler’ continues in Gloucester
Playwright Richard Strand’s “Ben Butler” continues its run through Aug. 25 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester.
The play is described as a battle of wits between two “equally formidable men” — one enslaved and another a general — during the Civil War. When the enslaved man seek sanctuary in a Virginia fort held by the North, the result changes history.
Show times are Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. This Sunday’s performance will be followed by a free post-show discussion with the actors.
For tickets and more information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
‘The Painted Village’ at art association
The varied street scenes of Cape Ann come to life in “The Painted Village,” a new exhibit at Rockport Art Association and Museum spotlighting works from its permanent collection.
“Along these meandering thoroughfares, artist and tourist alike have been afforded a glimpse of a rustic, seemingly simpler way of life far different from the noise and banality of the modern world they come from,” director Jim Craig wrote in an exhibition statement. “Here can yet be heard an echo of earlier times, one thick with the associations of close-knit neighborhoods, warm friendships and quaint village ways.”
Many of the works in the exhibit have never before been publicly displayed. Viewers are encouraged to compare how much has — and has not — changed in the years since these scenes were captured on canvas.
The show runs through Sept. 9 in the Martha Moore Room at the association, 12 Main St., Rockport. For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
‘Songs of the Night’ plays on
The Manchester Summer Chamber Music festival continues this weekend with “Songs of the Night” on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Barn at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
The program will feature contralto Emily Marvosh performing the music of Handel and Mendelssohn, as well as pieces by living composers Caroline Shaw and Howard Frazin. Works by Beethoven and Brahms will round out the program.
The festival concludes on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the barn with “The Four Seasons,” which will be paired with Astor Piazzolla’s homage, “Four Seasons in Buenos Aires.”
Patrons are invited to arrive an hour early with a picnic and relax in the walled garden in front of the barn. Only alcohol supplied by the on-site vendor is permitted.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Children under 12 are admitted for free. For tickets and more information, visit www.manchestersummerchambermusic.org.
Mercury Gallery unveiling new show
Mercury Gallery, 20 Main St., Rockport, hosts an opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. for a new exhibit showcasing works by Michael McKinnell and Stephanie Mallis.
The show also includes interior photographs of Boston City Hall by Phillip Jones.
All three artists will be on hand for the reception. For more information, visit www.mercurygallery.com.
‘Conversation with Joan Snyder’
The Goetemann Artist Residency of the Rocky Neck Art Colony and Cape Ann Museum are collaborating to present “A Conversation With Joan Snyder and Molly Snyder-Fink” on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Snyder has been honored as a Guggenheim Fellow, National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and MacArthur Fellow. Her work is currently on view in an exhibition titled “Epic Abstraction” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Inaugurated in 2008, the Goetemann Artist Residency invites a nationally known artist to speak at the museum followed by a four-day workshop. This year’s workshop will be held at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.
Admission to Sunday’s lecture is free. A reception will follow. To register, visit www.camuseum.eventbrite.com or call 978-283-0455, ext. 10. To learn more, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Navajo flutist at senior center
Native American flutist Jonah Littlesunday returns to Cape Ann on Friday, Aug. 16, for a performance from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., Gloucester.
Admission is free for Cape Ann seniors and veterans. Register by calling 978-281-9765.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, Littlesunday travels to Wolf Hollow Wolf Sanctuary, 114 Essex Road, Ipswich, for a show from 12:30 to 1 p.m. For tickets, email whvisitorcenter@gmail.com.
To learn more, email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com.
CD release at The Rhumb Line
Andrea Gillis and her band celebrate their latest album with a CD release party on Friday, Aug. 16, at 9:30 p.m. at The Rhumb Line, 40 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Magen Tracy and Missed Connections will open the show.
Next Thursday, Aug. 22, Dave Sag’s Blues Party features “A Night of Guitar,” with Bobby Keyes, Bob Davis and David Mattacks taking the stage with Sag at 8:30 p.m.
For more details, visit www.therhumbline.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
