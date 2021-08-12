"Wild Things: Animals Real and Imagined" is the new show at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck at 6 Wonson St., in Gloucester.
"Our pets and nature got us through the last year. Now, the Rocky Neck Art Colony wants to honor feathered, finned and furred friends with this special exhibition," the colony said..
The show, which runs through Sept. 12, features 60 works, including 14 sculptures by artists from coast to coast. There will be an artists' reception on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and gallery hours are Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Juror Barbara Moody selected the works from nearly 200 entries.
"I was attracted most by those works that were unusual, curious, provocative and/or unique," said Moody, a retired professor of painting and drawing at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.
A class called "How to Draw a Chicken (Harder Than you Think and More Fun)" will be given by artist Amanda Hawkins later in August. To sign up, visit the Rocky Neck Art Colony's Eventbrite page. Also planned is a video presentation from the far-flung artists about animal imagery and art. For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Presidents and submergence
From its inception in 1921, the Rockport Art Association has been led by 31 individuals. Each has contributed in their own way, and most are represented in "The Presidents’ Exhibit," a special show of works on view in the association’s Martha Moore Room, Showroom Galleries, now through Sept. 12.
The works in the show, conceived and realized by current president Heidi Caswell Zander, echo the time and culture in which each president served and developed their art, and includes both museum collection pieces and for-sale works of the more recent presidents. The art celebrates the 100th anniversary of Rockport Art Association & Museum. Its story is also now available in an illustrated commemorative book, "Legacy and Future: The Story of RAA&M," on sale for $39.95at the museum.
The association is also hosting "Submergence," an immersive solo art exhibit by Cape Ann artist Alison Landoni in which the gallery and images will reflect the symbolic act of submerging both underwater and into the creative process. It runs through Aug. 26.
The exhibit will invite visitors to use technology to experience the work through what Landoni calls sound sculptures; QR codes posted next to some pieces will bring people to links to listen to the visual art before them. Placed throughout the exhibit are representations of aquatic beings' eyes.
"When you look out at the ocean, you're not just looking at water, you are looking at a home, and it's home to countless beings. When we visit their home, we are their guests, and, perhaps, they are watching us," said Landoni, a graduate of Montserrat College of Art. She also holds a master's degree in expressive arts therapy from Lesley University, and is a practicing mental health clinician.
The RockportArt Association & Museum is located at 12 Main St., Rockport. For more information and hours, call 978-546-6604, or visit: https://www.rockportartassn.org/calendar-of-events/2021/8/7/special-exhibit-raaampm-presidents.
"CODA" opens
The Sundance award-winning film "CODA," which is set and filmed in Gloucester, opens this Friday, Aug. 13, at at Gloucester Cinema, at 74 Essex Ave., with shows at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. , and on Apple TV. The film is scheduled to run through Aug. 26. Tickets at the local cinema are $9 for shows before 6 p.m., and $12, $10 for those younger than 12 and older than 60, for all other shows.For more details, visit: www.gloucestercinema.com.
Rockport fireworks
Much of the activity of Rockport's Illumination Weekend takes place this Saturday, Aug. 14, including fireworks later that evening.
Children can take part in activities at Harvey Park downtown from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. The Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockport Music parking lot at 16 Main St.
Meet Rockport lobstermen, learn what they do, how to make traps and more from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be music on Tuna Wharf and in Dock Square from 2 to 7 p.m. And the Rotary Club wil be serving an a la carte menu at Burgers and Beers event from 3 to 7 p.m. at Back Beach.
The fireworks from Granite Pier are at 9 p.m. (rain date Aug. 15). For more details, visit Rockportilluminations.com or its Facebook page.
Emerging artists in the spotlight
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents the exhibit "Intersection" at the FLOAT Gallery on Madfish Wharf, 77 Rocky Neck Ave. in Gloucester, through Aug. 30. This show features six local painters, all Montserrat College of Art alums, who use their media to examine the role of place and personhood through a direct response to the landscape, architecture and North Shore community.
There is a public reception Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. for this show, which is sponsored by Eileen Mueller. The artists are Jon Bolles, Amanda Hawkins, Michael Aghahowa, Morgan Dyer, Rebecca Nagle and Colin McGuire. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Monday, noon to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.
“I am thrilled to support these talented young artists,” said Mueller. “Art as a business is a doable aspiration, and I believe the energy and talent of youthful expression needs to be seen and affirmed.”
For more information visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
FishTales live
The Gloucester Writers Center and the North Shore Arts Association are teaming up to welcome back live storytelling on Aug. 19.
Eight local storytellers will take the stage and share unscripted takes on the subject of boundaries as part of the Gloucester Writers Center's FishTales series.
Modeled after the Moth Storyhour, the GEC FishTales series has been virtual/recorded since early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 boundaries apply: masks are required, and seating is limited. Tickets, $15, may be purchased at the Gloucester Writers Center or the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane in Gloucester.
For more information call or visit Gloucester Writers Center.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.