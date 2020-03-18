Around Cape Ann: While coping with closures, consider taking it outside

As life as we know it has come to a near standstill, those of us on Cape Ann have countless open spaces and beaches, large and small, in which to find some fresh air and perhaps have a moment of respite from the incomprehensible pandemic sweeping the globe.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation reminded residents that Halibut Point State Park, on Gott Avenue off Route 127A in Rockport, has several self-guided options for all ages to explore the oceanfront park.
“Visitors can enjoy these opportunities on their own at their leisure time, any day, any time, through Sunday, April 26,” according to a press release.
Brochures are available at the parking lot bulletin board. The options include:
“Quarrying History,” a self-guided visit for all ages
“Quarry Quest,” a “treasure hunt” for all ages to be done at one’s leisure
“Halibut Rocks! Granite Pieces Hike & Seek,” a search for significant granite features using a picture guide, recommended for ages 8 and up.
“StoryWalk,” a self-guided reading adventure with posted pages of a children’s book along a park trail at the edge of a field, recommended for ages from preschool to age 7 with an adult.
Cape Ann Symphony
Cape Ann Symphony canceled the concerts scheduled for Sunday, March 22, and its Musicians Unleashed on April 26. The organization will make a decision as to the status of the concerts scheduled for May 16 and May 17 and will be in touch with all ticket holders in the near future.
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation has postponed the Bach Birthday Concert on Saturday, March 21, as well as its April 19 event, “The Endurance of Hope,” which will be a narrated concert in commemoration of the Holocaust presented in collaboration with Temple Ahavat Achim.
“On a happier note, the fifth season of our outdoor summer series, Music on Meetinghouse Green, is ready to roll. The opening concert will be on July 10 featuring the Berklee ensemble BeBop Guitars, with donations in support of Pathways for Children and food available from the Causeway. The festival will run nine Friday evenings, starting at 6 p.m.,” said Charles Nazarian, president of the foundation.
Rockport Music
Rockport Music has canceled all events through the month of April in light of the newest recommendations regarding the coronavirus outbreak. The Rockport Music offices and box office also will be closed until further notice. For an inquiry, people can send an email or leave a voice message with the box office or the appropriate department.
“We will respond to all emails and voice mails as soon as possible during the coming weeks. We will continue to keep our patrons updated as the situation develops,” according to a release from the organization. “We are working to reschedule the canceled concerts into the summer and fall. Currently, we have already rescheduled Carbon Leaf and 10,000 Maniacs to the summer.”
Ticket holders will be notified in the near future regarding options to exchange to the new date, donate the value or receive a refund.
