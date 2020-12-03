The pandemic may have slowed down life in many ways, but for Rockport's historic art association, it has cemented its drive to create artistic opportunities for both artists and the viewing public.
In its latest effort, the Rockport Art Association & Museum is about to launch "National 2020," featuring 179 artworks. There will be a virtual opening reception on Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.
The works were selected from more than 700 submissions for this open invitational exhibition for artists across the United States.
During the live event at facebook.com/RockportArtAssn, Executive Director Jim Craig will present a tour of the works and announce the award winners.
There will be more than $5,000 awarded in prize money in the categories of drawing, mixed media, collage, photography, painting, digital art and sculpture. The show is sponsored by Institution for Savings, while private individuals and public institutions like BankGloucester have elected to sponsor prizes.
The idea is to celebrate the diversity of the creative community on Cape Ann, as well as to introduce new artistic influences, according to an exhibition statement.
The jurors for the show are Cindy House for the category of traditional art and Bruce Herman for the category of contemporary art.
The works also can be viewed in person at the Rockport Art Association, which is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The galleries will stay open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Christmas. The exhibition runs through Dec. 31.
For more information, visit rockportartassn.org/raam-national-2020.
Daisy Nell pens new book
Daisy Nell of Essex "trots out" her latest children’s book, "Otto the Horse," and as with her previous seven books, the illustrations are by George Ulrich.
A musician, sailor and community activist, she said that her book was inspired by a song she created last year with second-grade students at Essex Elementary School. She does an annual residency there on American folk music as part of the music program, sponsored by the PTO. In the songwriting component of her program, she suggests a theme, to which the children respond with their ideas and rhymes.
"Last year, there were two songs as usual, one for each of the two classes," Nell said. "I wanted to teach them about writing a topical song. In one class, we created 'The Swap Shop Blues,' about the closing of the popular 'stuff' exchange at the dump.
"In the other grade, I wanted to address climate change in an upbeat way, so we created a song called 'Save the Planet — Get a Horse,'" she said. "A few months later, I expanded on that idea and wrote 'Otto the Horse.' That transformed the song into a story about the efforts of a brother and sister to help the changing climate by using less gasoline and convincing their parents to get a horse."
She noted that the play on words of "Otto" and "auto" was a way to give older readers a little joke that might serve as a teachable moment.
"Although I can’t be in the Essex second grades this year, I wanted to give the kids something that may inspire them in these challenging times," Nell said. "So each second-grader in Gloucester and Essex will get a special edition copy thanks to a collection started by my sisters in an effort they’re calling 'Otto Drive.'"
The hardcover version is available at The Book Store of Gloucester, Sea Meadow Gifts in Essex and Russell Orchards in Ipswich.
Decking the halls of a castle
Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum celebrates the season with the return of its “Deck The Halls” program, as well as two visits from Santa Claus.
The museum, at 80 Hesperus Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December for guided tours.
The visits with Santa are set for Thursday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Each child will be presented with a new wrapped gift, a signed photo of Santa and an opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa using green screen technology to keep it socially distanced. Child tickets are $25, and adults are $5.
Groups will be limited to eight visitors at a time, with social distancing and face masks required for all who visit. Registration is required for both programs. Tickets are available online at hammondcastle.org.
Sketches from Jerusalem
Mercury Gallery, 20 Main St., Rockport, presents Stephanie Mallis' "Jerusalem Sketchbook" in an online exhibition.
Mallis, an architect, has work that spans the globe, including structures such as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands; the U.S. Courthouse buildings in Cleveland, Ohio, and Jefferson City, Missouri; The Bank of China in Hong Kong; and the Mobil Exploration and Production Research Laboratory in Texas.
Along with her late husband, Michael McKinnell, Mallis has exhibited her paintings at Mercury Gallery for nearly a decade. Distinct from her other work, her sketches in this exhibition chronicle observations of Jerusalem over 10 years, from 2010 to 2020, during 18 trips to Israel while working on two projects.
For more information, visit mercurygallery.com.
The write stuff: Publishing a book
Literary Cape Ann will host a virtual workshop to share the basics of self-publishing on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Regional authors "well-versed in doing it themselves" will talk about the steps to produce and market a professional product.
The event will cover the need for a good editor, the importance of the cover design, working with an illustrator, formatting and uploading the document, and ways to promote the book, among other subjects. Organizers invited members of Cape Ann's "Business of Writing" group to share their knowledge. This group, which currently meets virtually, addresses business-related issues like finding publishers, building author websites, creating newsletters and other topics.
Rae Padilla Francoeur, the moderator, is an author, journalist and editor who has published short stories, book reviews, essays and the memoir “Free Fall” with Seal Press. The featured authors are Dan Duffy, Scott Channell, David Caiati, Cindy Schimanski and Kyle Fiske.
The authors have diverse backgrounds and represent a range of writing: Schimanski, who wrote a series of books about "Barkley, The Detective Dog," also has written an autobiographical poetry book titled "Hey White Girl." Channell has self-published four nonfiction sales and marketing books using the Amazon platform. Duffy, formerly a leader in corporate training, sales and management development, is now an innkeeper. His published works include "Brother, Brother: A Brother’s Search for his Missing Brother," and he also consulted with the Rockport Innkeeper Association to publish the Amazon e-book and paperback "The Inns of Rockport Cookbook." Fiske, who grew up on a farm near the Canadian border in New York, studied history and English at St. Lawrence University and the University of Copenhagen. His first novel, a historical fiction adventure, is titled "Dragons and Boxers." Caiati, a technology professional, recently published a science fiction novel, "Proteus Begins." He holds degrees in science and English, with a master's in creative writing.
For more information and the link to take part, visit Literary Cape Ann's Facebook page, facebook.com/LiteraryCapeAnn.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.