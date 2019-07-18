The romantic comedy “Butterflies are Free” will get a 21st-century iteration when Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester kicks off its second season on Friday, July 19, with a two-weekend run of the play.
“Butterflies are Free” centers on a blind, aspiring singer-songwriter, who has moved out on his own for the first time and away from the “smothering influence” of his overprotective mother.
Living in Manhattan, New York, a whole new world opens up when a free-spirited actress moves into the apartment next door. The two young people bond over music, literature and sex.
Premiering in 1969, the play brought fame to two actors — Goldie Hawn and Blythe Danner — with awards for stage and film performance.
Rogers Street Theatre director Ray Jenness said he was seeking a light comedy for a summertime production when he looked closer at this script.
“I remembered that Goldie Hawn rode the film to a little bit of fame, and Blythe Danner won a Tony for playing that role on Broadway,” he said.
Jenness further noted that actress Eileen Heckart, who played the role of the mother both on Broadway and in the film, won an Academy Award for the screen version.
“When I noticed that, I knew there had to be some substance to this script,” Jenness said. “There are some real characters there for the actors to sink their teeth into and there’s some wonderful dialogue, some very funny lines.
“There are many different kinds of comedy within it. For instance, when the mother comes to see where her blind son is holed up in lower Manhattan, she takes a look around the apartment and she doesn’t like it — at all, and she is full of reactions.”
Jenness noted that the Rogers Street Theatre space is well suited for this play.
“Audiences love the intimacy of the space and this is a wonderful script,” he said. “It’s a good eye into the 1960s and 1970s, and the lifestyle changes that happened in those years. It also deals with what a blind person has to go through on a day-to-day basis. And it deals with the era and the attitude.
“The social changes of the time are strong. But the characters are easy for just about anybody to identify with eventually — maybe not in the beginning, but they will by the end of the show. Part of its mystery and charm is watching those characters develop before your eyes.”
This is the first play of Rogers Street Theatre’s 2019-2020 second season. The cast features Dylan Fitzpatrick and Danielle Bauke, both of Gloucester; Ken Stoeffler, of Rockport; and Kristine Burke, of Salem.
IF YOU GO
What: “Butterflies are Free”
When: Fridays, July 19 and 26, and Saturdays, July 20 and 27, all at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 21 and 28, 3 p.m.
Where: Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester
How much: Tickets $20, available at the door and at brownpapertickets.com/event/4294737
More information: rogersstreettheatre.org
