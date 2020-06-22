In March, Traci Thayne Corbett was forced to close Cape Ann Art Haven — the downtown Gloucester arts center for all ages, though primarily a magnet for local youths.
"We all just stopped dead on March 15," said Corbett, the center's executive director and mother of an 11-year-old. "It was a matter of figuring out what to do. I know how hard this is on kids who are used to birthday parties, meeting up with friends or stopping by (the toy store) for a treat. Now, parents are learning to teach at home. Many don't have stuff to create or even jobs. Plus, you're freaking out because there's a pandemic. It's such a weird time."
"I wondered how can Art Haven keep providing opportunities," she said. "Our reason for being is to bring that inspiration and sheer joy and excitement of art to others.
In one effort, Art Haven staff, with the support of its landlord, Action Inc., decorated the front of its headquarters with tape art and window displays. The tape art worked well, so the staff and students expanded the idea and created a masking-tape mural on a large, blank concrete wall at the corner of Main and Pleasant streets.
The first design, led by Lydia Giangregorio, encompassed the rich marine life typical of the North Atlantic, including whales, tuna and striped bass.
When the mural began to peel significantly, it was removed. Now, the group is working on a new piece that will feature a St. Peter's Fiesta message. Fiesta would have happened this weekend if it wasn't for the pandemic. Organizers will decide in July whether an abbreviated festival will happen in September.
"People can count on an evolving art piece on that wall," Corbett said. "Murals have become a hot means of expression both on the North Shore, as well as around the world. So we thought what can we do to create the impact of a mural, but make it ephemeral, and I found masking-tape murals as a medium and thought how fun would that be. The tape forces a style with clean images, so we gave it a try and we have gotten a great response."
Corbett also started posting tutorials on Instagram to show parents how to use materials at home to make simple little things.
"We tried to do crafts that are easy to build on and to give people ideas," she said. "We wanted to bring something fun to these families."
That's where the idea of making free art kits came from. To date, more than 1,000 kits have been distributed to local children through organizations such as the Cape Ann YMCA and Gloucester Housing Authority.
The kits vary each week.
"We raided our inventory," Corbett said. "The first kit we did was for Easter, with an Easter egg buoy painting kit. The buoys are about 8 inches high (and) look like an egg. I had planned this for an event, so I had about 50 on hand. We cut lobster rope and provided paint and a brush so people could create something at home."
Another kit included feathers and pompoms for children to make a paper mask. One week, Corbett provided items for children to assemble scratch boards, and another week, the kits came with a tiny canvas, glitter and paint to be used to create a celestial painting.
"Like many others, we have gone online, as well," Corbett said. "Since the end of March, we have offered at no charge three weekly Zoom art classes and daily art tutorials on social media. "Due to strong positive feedback, I enlisted the help of other staff members, and we wound up offering them five days a week for April and May, and they can still be viewed on Instagram."
Cape Ann Art Haven, whose mission includes nurturing new skills, developing confidence and building community, is gearing up for its weeklong summer programs for children, as well as evening classes for teens and adults. Enrollment is limited due to social distancing guidelines. More information is available at arthaven.org.
Editor's note
This is one in a series of stories on how the arts community is weathering the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
