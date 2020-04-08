A second-generation Gloucester artist, Jillian Demeri grew up immersed in the endless creative possibilities inspired by the quintessential New England coastal topography.
Demeri, who grew up on Cape Ann, graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine, where she studied liberal arts with a focus on visual arts and art history.
"I grew up surrounded by art. I didn't really question it," said Demeri, who paints watercolor landscapes. "But as a career, it can be challenging. You know how it is for artists. It's everything — the highs and the lows, and it's not steady in terms of earning a living.
"But it has always been my passion to make art and to share it with others and to have it be my livelihood," she said.
She returned to Cape Ann in the 1990s to take care of her father, Domenic Demeri, and his art gallery on Bearskin Neck in Rockport. She never left.
Even though her parents split when she was a child, her mother's influence also made its imprint on her innovative leanings.
"My mom was very artistic, though she didn't call herself an artist," Jillian Demeri said. "She put her artistic touch on everything, whether it was her garden, a collage or her photography."
Her sister, Lisa Demeri, and her niece, Brooke Demeri, are also artists.
Last November, Jillian Demeri moved about 7 miles, from the village of Annisquam to Rocky Neck, home of a historic art colony. There, she found new inspiration.
"The past two years were most fruitful for me, and I was very optimistic," she said. "It was an exciting winter in terms of my work. I was gearing up to do a local show right before the outbreak of this.
"The recent creations were work 'from the heart' — from the beauty of just living on Rocky Neck and the beauty surrounding it," she said. "I felt like I was doing it in a way I had always wanted to, with a deliberate, yet free approach."
Demeri was featured in a show in early March at J. Grady Home, a design firm in Annisquam.
"That was a great event, but COVID-19 brought everything to a screeching halt," Demeri said. "But I don't feel alone in this because we are all facing the same situation."
She had signed on for the Cape Ann Artisans Tour and became a member of the Rocky Neck Art Colony.
"I felt like I was connecting with the community, but now the focus has gone online, and I'm creating a new website and I'll go from that angle," Demeri said.
She has seen what parents and children are experiencing with social distancing and home-schooling through her good friend Erin Canniff, a popular elementary school physical education teacher in Rockport.
"I have been trying to put together some very basic projects for kids," Demeri said.
Last week, Canniff posted Demeri's simple art activity for children about drawing a sun. This is one of Canniff's many posts on her Facebook page about activities for families.
"I love working with kids, and I had two kids reply," Demeri said. "They sent me videos of their work. They were so sweet and enthusiastic, and I was just blown away."
In her next project, Demeri plans to do a mini tutorial on drawing the spaces between leaves, rather than the leaves themselves.
"It's that idea of negative space and really looking at all aspects of an object," she said.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
