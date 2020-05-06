When life brought “social distancing,” Gloucester’s Carissa Favaloro did what she typically doesn’t have time for. She got crafty, turning pine cones into floral springtime creations.
The pandemic, with its pervasive shutdowns of businesses and schools, has meant the teacher at Riverview Preschool in Gloucester has been out of work.
With the need to remain at home whenever possible, Favaloro had time to contemplate making some sort of artful object.
“I love arts and crafts and am always looking at art activities on Pinterest and seeing what other educators are doing,” she said. “Sometimes I will come across an art project that I would like to complete for myself but have, more often than not, never completed them because they are time consuming.”
This past Christmas season, Favaloro babysat for a family who had numerous unadorned green wreaths they got through a school fundraiser.
“So the young girl Mia and I decorated them and gave them to family members,” she said. “Everyone was so pleased with our wreaths that I started looking up more wreath ideas. I came across the pine cone one, saved it, but never attempted to make one because I never had the time.
“But since this crisis, I have been going on more walks and came across some pine cones and remembered the wreath and figured this was the time to try,” she said.
Her first attempt to cut a pine cone — in order to make delicate flowers out of its parts — proved to be more difficult than she expected.
“I was trying to cut them with plain garden shears, and it was super hard. I was thinking, how do people do this?” she said. “I tried to watch a few videos, and some people were using saws, likely people who have a lot of craft tools. So I sent a picture to my uncle and asked if he had anything that would easily cut through a pine cone, and he gave me something for cutting metal pipe, a ratchet-type thing that snapped it in half. I also used little shears to clean it up.”
For her first wreath, she collected more than 30 pine cones. She cut and then painted the different parts. After covering a wire wreath frame in burlap, she strategically placed her painted pine cone flowers around the wreath — a process that totaled about five hours.
She was surprised at how well her first attempt came out. She sent her mother and aunt a photograph, which set off great interest among family and friends.
“I didn’t realize wreaths were in such demand,” she said. “So my mother and I started collecting more pine cones while out on walks because everyone liked it. I will continue to try different styles and make styles that you can’t find in stores.”
Favaloro hopes to return to her summer work at Annisquam Yacht Club and then preschool again in the fall. In the meantime, she’ll continue transforming pine cones plucked from the ground into colorful springtime decor for her family and friends.