Creativity amid crisis: Stories provide escape in time of upheaval

This time of year, Gloucester actor Peter Berkrot is usually looking forward to the annual gathering of the audiobook industry at the Javits Convention Center in the heart of New York City.
But instead, the Audio Publishers Association Conference on Memorial Day weekend has been canceled, and the convention center is a makeshift field hospital treating coronavirus cases.
"This is one of the most chilling episodes of current times," Berkrot said. "As audiobook narrators, we are used to working in isolation, and we are always excited to go to the convention and mingle. Now, (the center) is a hospital filled with more than 1,000 beds."
Berkrot, however, knows that in this era of social distancing and isolation, stories can be a panacea.
"The world needs entertainment, and audiobooks will be just as important as toilet paper for a lot of people," he said. "At a time like this, you can't imagine how many post-apocalyptic novels are selling. Some people find an escape in romance novels, and others seek something darker."
Berkrot reads for a living, from morning until evening, whether it is performing at home in his sound studio or preparing for one of his recordings.
"But when my eyes become too tired from reading, I sit back and listen to an audiobook," the former Newburyport resident said. "We all need to get away right now. We can't spend all of our time dealing with the current reality."
For those craving a little escape, Berkrot — who has recorded more than 450 audiobooks — recommends his recent work, Derik Cavignano's award-winning thriller "The Art of Dying." He said the book, set in Boston, is one of the best thrillers he's ever read.
"Narrating this novel was like sneaking into the kitchen at night to eat all the pie," he wrote on his Facebook page. "Alternately dark and hilarious, ghastly and dazzling, like an accident you can’t look away from. Surprising, sad and beautiful, it is like art. And like dying."
Berkrot said that the silver lining for him in the pandemic is that he's busier than ever, working from his 4-foot-by-4-foot soundproof booth, while his son, Misha, controls the production panel just outside it.
With the New York and Los Angeles recording studios shut down by the pandemic, most narrators in these major cities do not have home studios to retreat to, he said.
"I was already working steadily, and when the big studios shut down, I got another six titles in a week," he said.
Berkrot is grateful to have reached a place of stability with his craft at the age of 60.
"It's unusual for an actor to make a steady living in the best of times," he said. "And I'm blessed to be making a living at home when virtually millions are unemployed."
