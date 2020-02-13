The nature of “structure” and what it means to individual artists has become the focal point of creativity for the spring members show at the Rocky Neck Art Colony.
Cape Ann has a long history of artists getting together to celebrate their artistic musings in a festive atmosphere, and the opening of this exhibition will be no different.
“Come and be surprised and delighted by this creative outpouring,” artist member Matt Cegelis said. “This annual exhibition is always an exciting opportunity for Rocky Neck Art Colony artist members to show their latest work.”
Spring, a time of renewal and inspiration, provides an added layer of thought for some artists.
The show, titled “Rocky Neck Now 2020: Finding Structure,” is the first of the year at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck in Gloucester.
Loren Doucette, the operations manager and artist member, noted that one of the benefits of the center is that it is open year-round and provides ample exhibit space.
“We are like a port in the storm — like the light that is always on even in the winter,” she said. “The cool thing about this show is that it’s one of two shows during our year — this one and the Christmas show — that are non-juried and open for artists members to be a part of. In the art world, it’s a gift to have your work in the show and have it not be juried.”
There was a large response with more than 60 members submitting their artwork, which will be displayed both upstairs and downstairs.
“The work will be very diverse, with abstraction and realism, and all the variations on the theme — finding structure,” Doucette said.
Structure can be defined as the arrangement and relation among the elements of something complex.
“For me, finding structure is the perfect theme because my whole goal in making art is to find structure and pull out that structure in a landscape or still life, both vertically and horizontally,” Doucette said.
The piece she submitted displayed that affinity with her local waterfront scene, a mix between abstraction and realism.
Artist Jillian Demeri has spent the last two years close to the ocean.
“From Wonson Cove, the sunset views are exquisite, as is the light, looking out across Ipswich Bay, seeing the sand bars and the beautiful pale greens that the shallow water reflects,” said Demeri, whose father was an artist with a gallery in Rockport. “I’ve been mesmerized by these colors no matter the season or day.”
Demeri, who works in watercolor, has been painting in a style for a number of years in which she focuses on that first run of color.
“I find it more beautiful when I don’t go over and over it,” she said.
The result is the simplicity in the design and continuous lines of color across the paper.
The exhibit runs for seven weeks, from today through March 29, with gallery hours from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The public is invited to celebrate with members of the Rocky Neck Art Colony at the opening reception this Saturday.
Visitors to the galleries are encouraged to participate in the popular Viewer’s Choice Awards by voting for their favorite works of art. The three artists who receive the most votes will be recognized at the closing celebration on Sunday, March 29.
These awards provide the artists and the organization with important feedback from the community, said Martha Swanson, the Rocky Neck Art Colony artistic director.
“This annual members-only show could be called ‘The Best of Rocky Neck,’” she said. “It brings together work by longtime members with those recently joined in my favorite show of the year.”
If you go
What: “Rocky Neck Now 2020: Finding Structure,” the annual spring members show
When: Today through March 29. Opening reception this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Artists’ talk and Q&A on Sunday, March 8, 3 p.m., and closing reception on Sunday, March 29, with Viewer’s Choice Awards at 3 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester
How much: Free admission
More information: www.rockyneckartcolony.org
