Visitors will not only be able to satisfy their appetites at this weekend’s food truck festival on Salem Common, but also quench their thirsts.
That’s because the two-day event, which is being organized by Food Truck Festivals of America from Watertown, will feature a variety of craft beers along with plenty of deluxe street food.
“We do pairings, what beer goes best with what truck,” said Janet Prensky, who works for the company. “People ask, ‘Can I drink a beer with a cupcake?’ Yes, you can.”
Nearly 30 craft brewers will be represented at the Salem Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, along with 50 food trucks, and there is no fee for admission.
While this is the fourth year that a food truck festival has been held at Salem Common, it is the first time it has been put together by Food Truck Festivals of America.
“We started in 2011, and when we started, our food truck list was eight, and today, it is 4,000,” Prensky said. “We do festivals in Albuquerque, Panama City Beach and many throughout the country, but our heart is in New England.”
Where there was one craft brewer at last year’s festival, this year, there will be many, and they will include local favorites such as East Regiment Beer Co., a new Salem brewery named for the militia that started drilling on Salem Common in 1637.
Channel Marker Brewing, which specializes in “hazy, juicy New England-style IPAs” and has a taproom on Rantoul Street in Beverly, will also be serving.
The event will also feature a few beers from across the country, produced by Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in Iowa and Bear Republic Brewing Co. from California, among others.
Several ciders will also be poured at the festival, from companies that include Citizen Cider from Vermont and Stormalong Cider from Sherborn, Massachusetts.
The food pairing suggestions for all these beverages is posted on the festival’s event page on Facebook, www.facebook.com/events/336141427077699.
Some of the food in those matchups will come from local trucks and will include deluxe cookies and ice cream sandwiches served by Cookie Monstah and gourmet shaved ice from Sno Mobile, both of which are based in Danvers.
They will be joined by Beverly’s Joe’s on a Roll, which serves seafood, including lobster rolls, and Walloon’s, which used to have a Peabody restaurant and serves buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches and hand-cut fries.
Some of the other menus will offer Brazilian, Chilean, Cuban and Korean street food; barbecued specialties; fried dough; tacos; cheesesteaks; ice cream; sandwiches; burritos; and handmade sopapillas, which are like Mexican calzones or a type of pocket sandwich.
Not everything served at a food truck festival has to be fattening, and a number of options will also feature fewer calories.
In this category, Prensky suggests Bon Me’s Asian rice and noodle bowls with vegetables, chicken or tofu.
“Also their banh mi sandwich is healthy and delicious,” she said.
Prensky also recommends Mo’Rockin Fusion from Abington, Massachusetts, as a truck that can feed visitors well, while helping them watch their waistlines.
“You can get a base of salad, couscous or quinoa, and then you top it with either tofu, Cajun chicken, brisket, falafel or lamb with either beet salad, hummus or jalapeño chickpeas,” Prensky said. “Healthy and amazing! As you can guess, it’s Moroccan cuisine.”
She also recommends chicken, beef and lamb kabobs with naan from Kababish; steamed chicken dumplings from Moyzilla; Mexican street corn from Eloti; and Jamaican jerk chicken from JA Patty.
Prensky said that there will even be a “pretty healthy” dessert option available from Shishkaberry’s, which serves dark chocolate-covered strawberries and bananas on skewers.
But there will be 50 food trucks to choose from, all encouraging visitors to indulge themselves, and it will probably make sense to go light on breakfast before arriving, no matter what you plan to eat.
Prensky also advises people that “this is not fast food, it’s custom-made food,” which means customers will need to exercise patience while it is grilled.
She said that groups of people might want to break up, rather than stand in line together at a single truck, then meet up for a feast.
Prensky said the trucks are asked to bring menus with small, medium and large items, with prices ranging from $3 to $5 for smaller items and $10 and up for larger ones. There are also online packages that can help diners save money.
“Bring a blanket, a chair and settle in for the day,” Prensky said. “That way, you can pace yourself.”
If you go
What: Salem Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Salem Common, Washington Square, Salem
How much: Free admission; prices vary for food and drinks. For parking details, visit www.salem.org/parking-newpem-food-truck-festival-2019.
More information: www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/salem-ma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.