Dance troupe brings 'Celebration Tour' to Rockport

A “Celebration Tour” honoring the life and work of late modern dance master Paul Taylor comes to Rockport this weekend.
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a New York City dance troupe that bears his name on its outdoor stage.
This engagement, which marks the conclusion of Windhover’s summer season, includes free master classes, open rehearsals and dance performances featuring the Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company.
Taylor, who founded his original modern dance troupe in 1954, died in August 2018 at the age of 88. He established Taylor 2 in 1993 to ensure that his works could be seen regardless of economic considerations and logistical limitations of nontraditional venues.
An open rehearsal takes place today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The works being rehearsed will be different from the works being performed in the evening, said Lisa Hahn, executive director of Windhover.
There is also a master class on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The dance company takes the stage in Windhover’s back garden for two performances today and Saturday, both at 7:30 p.m. The program will include three works by Taylor: 1977’s “Images,” set to the music of Debussy; 1994’s “Funny Papers,” set to novelty tunes; and 1978’s “Airs,” set to music by Handel.
In the case of rain, the performances will be held in the back dance studio.
There are no advance tickets, and all seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are appreciated to support the nonprofit organization.
“Please come and experience this masterful company in the bucolic natural setting of Windhover,” Hahn said in a release.
IF YOU GO
What: Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company
When: Today and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport
How much: Free admission, with donations accepted
More information: www.windhover.org or 978-546-3611
