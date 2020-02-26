Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy. High near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low near 40F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.