Eagles tribute soars for NECC signature fundraiser

If “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Lyin’ Eyes” and other Eagles standards were part of the soundtrack of your youth, then EagleMania might be a welcome trip down memory lane.
The Eagles tribute band will take listeners traveling back to the 1970s when it visits the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The concert is Northern Essex Community College’s signature fundraising event of the year.
EagleMania has evolved into a national touring tribute to The Eagles, with its members dedicating themselves to faithfully reproducing the music of one of the most successful bands of all time.
Through a combination of ballads and rock anthems, EagleMania aims to capture the sound of The Eagles as authentically as possible and in a way that appeals to a wide variety of age groups.
The tribute band features Frankie Reno on keyboard and vocals, John Gaechter on guitar and vocals, J.D. Kelly on lead vocals, Ken Darcy on guitar and vocals, Jon Weiswasser on drums, and Dennis Espantman on bass. Their sold-out shows consist of The Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as some of the solo work of bandmates Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh.
This annual NECC event is hosted by the NECC Foundation Inc., The Women of NECC and the NECC Alumni Association. Proceeds support the NECC Foundation Endowment. The Eagle-Tribune, the flagship paper of North of Boston Media Group, is the platinum sponsor of the fundraiser.
IF YOU GO
What: EagleMania, The Eagles tribute band in concert, to support the Northern Essex Community College Foundation Endowment
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Where: J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover
How much: Tickets $50, available by calling 978-556-3789, emailing lsmerdon@necc.mass.edu or visiting www.mvarts.info.
More information: necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/signature-event
