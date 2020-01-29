In the age of instant communication and humankind’s interminable attachment to technology, a Valentine’s Day card benefit by local artists harks back to simpler days when people would stop to handwrite a letter to a loved one.
Although emojis of kisses and abbreviated text messages are often used to communicate affection on a daily basis for some, there remains something special about the tangibility of a physical card.
Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative is counting on that notion with its ninth annual fundraiser — “Follow Your Heart” — which will benefit a local nonprofit organization.
“The valentine season provides an opportunity for us to support the community who has supported Local Colors for more than 30 years,” said Kathy Bucholska, a 29-year member.
The cards are now on sale at the artists’ cooperative storefront and gallery on Gloucester’s Main Street.
All 14 members, who work in varied mediums, have created original Valentine’s Day cards. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to one of the following organizations based on voting by those who purchase the cards: Wellspring House, Pathways for Children, The Open Door or Cape Ann Animal Aid.
For each card purchased, customers may cast one vote to their charity of choice.
Last year, the event raised nearly $500 for Cape Ann Animal Aid.
An estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year, making the holiday the second-largest for giving greeting cards, according to Hallmark, which first offered these kinds of cards in 1913 and began producing them three years later. The number doesn’t include packaged children’s valentines.
Encyclopaedia Britannica notes that formal valentines appeared in the 1500s, and by the late 1700s, commercially printed cards were in use, with the first commercial valentines printed in the United States around the mid-1800s.
“The day is popular in the United States, as well as in Britain, Canada and Australia, and it is also celebrated in other countries, including Argentina, France, Mexico and South Korea,” according to Britannica’s website.
Valentine card making has become a tradition for these Cape Ann artists in the 21st century.
“During what can be a dreary and cold time of year, I find doing this event to be fun and cheery,” said Bucholska, a jewelry and mixed-media artist. “My crow cards are back for another year with new quips, hoping to get a laugh or at least a smile.”
Stained-glass artist Donna Amero takes on new tools to work outside her medium and make bold statements with cards featuring animal prints and feathers.
This year, Ann Schlecht, a silversmith, designed a few valentines with sea glass hearts that she found on Cape Ann shores.
“Finding sea glass hearts is truly special and meaningful and is not a regular occurrence,” she said.
And back by popular demand are the cards made by Sally Seamans, also known as “Tin Can Sally,” who crafts tin heart bookmarks and keychain cards, which have sold out in past years.
The subjects of the cards are as diverse as the media that the artists work in, including fine art, photography, pottery and fiber art.
If you go
What: “Follow Your Heart” fundraiser, featuring handmade Valentine’s Day cards
When: Through Feb. 14
Where: Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, 121 Main St., Gloucester
How much: Prices vary, with 100 percent of sales donated to a local nonprofit
More information: www.local-colors.org
