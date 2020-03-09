A new rendition of an ancient Sicilian tradition honoring St. Joseph kicks off Tuesday in the nation's oldest seaport where the first and subsequent generations of immigrants give thanks for their faith and wellbeing to their patron saint.
Felicia (nee Ciaramitaro) Mohan and her inexhaustible group of cohorts — whom she affectionately refers to as "cumnares" — have undertaken hosting a nine-day prayer service leading to a public reenactment of Joseph's story on March 19, all based at the American Legion in downtown Gloucester.
The novena, which refers to the nine days of prayer, kicks off Tuesday, March 10, at the Legion, where an elaborate altar has been erected and adorned with hand-made and hand-decorated breads among other sacred objects.
Mohan, who has opened the doors to her home for the novena for the past six years, found that the response from family, friends and even strangers, has meant that the novena has outgrown her Gloucester residence.
Hence, she and her husband Barry Mohan have rented the Legion to make this a very public St. Joseph's Day novena with daily prayers through March 19, when they will resurrect the story of Joseph, Mary and Jesus knocking at three doors in search of food and shelter. After being turned away from the first two, they are welcomed into the third home (which will be the Legion).
In preparation for this public novena, Mohan wanted to create new prayers books with both the old Sicilian prayers as well as the English translations.
"Most of us grew up with this tradition but we don't have our old aunts to explain it all to us any more so I wanted the translations," she said. "We get obsessively compulsive about bringing this tradition full circle and carrying this tradition on for future generations. Many second and third generations don't speak fluent Italian and we want our children and grandchildren to understand the traditions we were brought up with. I believe a lot of people roughly in my generation are out there but feel funny attending a rosary in someone else's home in today's world."
For Mohan and her circle of family and friends, this event at its heart is about a sense of community.
"I am thankful for all those who care about tradition and want to help," she said. "I have such a huge village of people who come every night (for the novena) so we thought let's try it this way and see what happens this year."
The altar the group erected has been inspired by the traditions of several different towns in Sicily.
"All towns do it slightly different and we took ideas from each town and incorporated some of those elements into our altar," said Mohan.
With the help of Gloucester's Antonietta Calabrese who speaks Italian, Mohan reached out across the Atlantic Ocean to a community of women leading the tradition in the Sicilian town of Santa Croce Camerina.
Part of the St. Joseph altar tradition revolves around the baking of breads, but with an artistry that involves shaping, cutting and even painting some of the breads, which symbolize many aspects of the bakers' faith and items for which they are thankful.
Mohan and her circle of women baked 325 flowers made of bread dough, in addition to hundreds of others objects including fish, St. Joseph's staff, a Bible, rosary beads, a peacock, doves, wheat, and crosses among others shapes. They also created bread frames to hold the photos of people who need prayers and of deceased loved ones.
This tradition dates back more than half a century in Gloucester as well as among Catholic families with Sicilian ties in New Orleans and other Louisiana towns.
The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Louisiana gave a brief history on its website explaining that this Sicilian tradition dates back to the Middle Ages.
"Sicily is a rocky island with erratic weather conditions which brought either droughts or torrential rains. The Sicilians' mere existence was a daily struggle. A lengthy famine seized the island and the dry, cracked earth yielded no life-giving crops. The starving farmers had only their deep faith remaining. They prayed to St. Joseph, the patron saint of Italy ... Their prayers were answered," according to the church website.
After the rains brought back their crops and fishermen hauled in plentiful fish, an altar was built in thanksgiving, and it became an annual commemoration, which Sicilians brought to the United States where they continue to pay homage to St. Joseph.
St. Joseph (San Giuseppe) 2020 Novena Schedule
When: Tuesday, March 10, through March 19.
Where: American Legion Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Felicia Ciaramitaro Mohan and her Novena Cumnares welcome the public to their St. Joseph altar for the nine-day rosary, altar blessings, Mass, and reenactment of Joseph and Mary seeking shelter. The scheduled events are as follows:
Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.: The Rev. Michele Benetti celebrates opening Mass, rosary, followed by Novena coffee time.
Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.: Rosary, followed by Novena coffee time.
Friday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m.: The Rev. Jilson George, altar blessing and rosary, followed by Novena coffee time
Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m.: Rosary, followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Bishop Mark O’Connell, regional bishop of Archdiocese of Boston, followed by Novena coffee time.
Sunday, March 15, at 9:30 a.m.: Rosary, followed by Novena coffee time.
Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m.: Rosary, followed by Novena coffee time.
Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m.: Rosary, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken visits with traveling patrons, followed by Novena coffee time.
Thursday, March 19, at 5:45 p.m.: Reenactment of Joseph and Mary seeking shelter procession, with the Revs. Kevin Leaver and Benetti.
