Feeling 'Blue': Lynne Taylor releases new CD, performs in Gloucester

Local musician Lynne Taylor will celebrate the release of her third solo album, “Shades of Blue,” with concerts on Saturday at the Byfield Community Arts Center and Wednesday at The Rhumb Line in Gloucester.
Taylor, an Ohio native and longtime Newburyport resident, has sustained a prolific creative output during her 30 years in the local music scene, playing bass and piano with numerous bands across several genres, including punk, new wave, folk, rock and bluegrass.
Even with her day job as a teacher at River Valley Charter School in Newburyport, Taylor seems to constantly keep busy with multiple music projects, which most recently include punk outfit Halo and the Harlots and folk duo Rockwood Taylor, with Charlie Rockwood Farr, whose debut EP was recently was nominated for album of the year at the Boston Music Awards.
While on her two previous solo albums — 1995’s “Grace” and 2014’s “When Lightning Strikes” — Taylor opined on the world at large, focusing her lyrics on social issues to an alternative rock backdrop, “Shades of Blue” finds her digging deeper into more personal topics.
“I’ve always been passionate about social change, so I’ve always looked at music as more than entertainment,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of commenting on the world, but what we can’t forget is that in order to make the world a better place, we have to start with ourselves.”
As its title suggests, “Shades of Blue” takes on a somber tone as Taylor walks listeners through her own feelings and difficulties from behind the piano, resulting in a series of songs she said “could stand alone as poems,” accompanied by a colorful-sounding ensemble of local musicians.
Unlike her previous albums, which were recorded in commercial studios, “Shades of Blue” was tracked in Taylor’s attic by producer Chet Woods. Taylor said that she hopes the finished product will help listeners grapple with the challenges they face themselves.
“This album, really, is about exploring overcoming our own demons and ghosts and things that hold us back,” she said. “I feel like I’ve lived through enough things to realize that a lot of times we’re all going through similar things. Sometimes you hear a song that touches you, it can help bring things to the surface, and the healing can happen.”
The album release concert will see Taylor perform songs from “Shades of Blue” with accompaniment from her full band, which includes cellist Kristin Miller, guitarist Scott Solsky, bassist Ed Passarella, mandolinist Chuck Melchin, vocalist Lisah Plumley, and drummer and guitarist Farr.
And while she’s certainly no stranger to playing onstage, Taylor said that she is especially excited to play her solo material live, a chance she only gets every so often.
“It’s going to be a great show. These are all amazing musicians,” she said. “I’m really excited. I keep busy playing, but I don’t play out that often with this stuff.”
On Wednesday, Taylor will join Gloucester guitarist and singer Fly Amero for his weekly dinner show at The Rhumb Line.
If you go
What: CD release party with Lynne Taylor
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., Byfield
How much: $15, available in advance at https://bit.ly/2ngLitR
More information: www.byfieldcac.org or 978-463-3335
What: Fly Amero and Lynne Taylor
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: The Rhumb Line, 40 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
How much: Free admission
More information: www.therhumbline.com or 978-283-9732
