Stage 284’s production of “The Secret Garden” is an example of perfect timing.
The classic children’s story about Mary Lennox, a young girl who discovers a neglected garden and brings it back to life, will be staged just as spring is returning.
“The whole story is really about Mary,” said Katie Clarke, artistic director of Stage 284. “Mary leads us through the growth of the garden, but also the growth of her self. She starts out as this hardened shell of a human, then blossoms into a more self-aware, happy person and pulls people around her out of their shell, as well.”
But in a sense that no one anticipated, the story also echoes the present because it begins with an epidemic.
“We usually select our season a year in advance,” Clarke said. “We weren’t in the midst of the coronavirus.”
Mary’s depressed state in the opening scenes is due to the fact that she has lost her immediate family to an outbreak of cholera in India, before she is sent to live with her uncle in England.
Cholera was common in India in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, according to a note in “The Annotated Secret Garden,” and was caused by bacteria in food and water.
“I think instead of trying to wash that out, we try to be sensitive to what’s happening at this time, but also to honor things, like a historic epidemic, that were real,” said Clarke, who is co-directing with Kathleen Tringale. “That was part of history. We didn’t tone it down, but we discussed how we should handle that.”
And while the show’s themes are often heavy, it does feature moments of humor that Clarke said are quintessentially British.
“We like finding moments of relief from that tragedy,” she said.
The musical version of “The Secret Garden” debuted on Broadway in 1991 and is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett that was published in 1911. A movie version of the novel was released in 1993, and another is due for release this April in the United Kingdom.
The book for the musical was written by Marsha Norman, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1983 for “’night, Mother,” while the music is by Lucy Simon, Carly Simon’s sister, and was nominated for a Tony Award.
“It’s very interesting how the music enhances the story,” said Becky Axelrod, who plays Mrs. Medlock, a housekeeper, and is also part of the ensemble. “It’s quite operatic. I sing with the ensemble, but it’s challenging and quite varied.”
Mrs. Medlock is a speaking role and provides information at the beginning of the show that sets the scene for much that follows.
“I’m not the villain of the piece, but I obey orders that are causing harm,” Axelrod said.
Axelrod has been involved in theater since high school and moved back to her hometown of Essex in 2012, after retiring from a corporate job in New York.
She has done several productions with Stage 284, the theater program at The Community House in Hamilton, since 2014, when she appeared in “Little Women.”
“I no longer do leading lady roles, but I’m delighted there are enough roles for older women that are fun and challenging,” she said.
Clarke said that “The Secret Garden” is perfectly suited to The Community House, which was built in 1921 and evokes Misselthwaite Manor, the mansion where Mary is sent to live.
“Our space lends itself well to that time period,” Clarke said. “We’re in a historic building, we have the balcony, and the ballroom feel.”
She said that they are also consulting with a local landscaper on the kinds of plants and flowers that would grow in Yorkshire, where the mansion is located.
“Our technicians were really interested in trying to transition the whole set into a real-life garden,” Clarke said.
Clarke likes the fact that the intergenerational cast of “The Secret Garden” creates an opportunity for young actors at Stage 284 to appear with older actors.
These include Jessie Rosenthal, of Newburyport, a sophomore at The Academy at Penguin Hall in Wenham who has done five previous shows with Stage 284. She is playing an adult role in “The Secret Garden.”
“I play Claire in the show,” she said. “Claire is one of the ghosts that haunt Mary when she starts to think about her life in India. Claire doesn’t say much, but when she does, it’s kind of rude, to be honest. She’s not the nicest ghost.”
Like her uncle, whose wife died in a fall, Mary feels haunted by the people she lost in the cholera outbreak.
“The people from her past, in scenes and in the songs, keep appearing and showing up,” Clarke said. “Those people are present for Mary, and she’s not sure who’s alive or who’s dead, and she becomes very afraid and hesitant to make new connections, develop feelings for people, because they could be taken away from her.”
But Mary learns from her maid, Martha, and from Martha’s brother, Dickon, how to tap into a healing spirit that lives in nature.
“There are things we carry with us, or people from our past, and as soon as you can learn, and you can come at peace about things, you can let them go,” Clarke said. “All these people, leading her to this garden, and they become united at the end and spirits leave them in their place. That is a comfort, in a different way.”
If you go
What: “The Secret Garden”
When: Saturdays, March 14 and 21, at 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 15 and 22, at 3 p.m.; Thursday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Stage 284, The Community House, 284 Bay Road, Route 1A, Hamilton
How much: $20 in advance for floor seating, $25 in advance for premium and riser seating. At-door prices are $25 and $30. Handicapped seating is available.
More information: www.stage284.com or 978-468-4818, ext. 16
