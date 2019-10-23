Cape Ann loves to have some fun for Halloween, and this year is no different. The offerings this weekend include popular returning events along with some new ones.
An inaugural Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the nondenominational Cape Ann Bible Church, features Halloween-themed decorated car trunks, each offering peanut-free Halloween treats to the “trunk-or-treaters.”
There also will be a Touch-A-Truck event, carnival-type games, popcorn, hot dogs and more, all for free, said Vicki Raffle, chairwoman of the event. Organizers are anticipating three fire vehicles for children to explore.
The fun takes place at the church parking lot, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester, on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We thought this a great way to reach out to local community,” Raffle said.
The organizers note that trunk-or-treating originally began in Canada to provide a family-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, and it has grown in popularity.
“Everyone in the community, of all ages, is welcome to come join in the fun,” Raffle said.
More trunk-or-treating is on tap over at Blackburn Industrial Park, 1 Dory Road, Gloucester, where Family Fun Day will celebrate clean energy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Presented by Green Energy Consumers and the city of Gloucester’s Community Development Department, the free event will be filled with games, wind turbine tours and more.
The trunk-or-treat event will feature several electric car models, including an electric police car.
Organizers invite parents to bring their children dressed in their costumes and to enjoy cider and doughnuts or to purchase lunch from food trucks on-site. The event also is intended to share information about what makes Gloucester a clean energy leader and how to get involved.
For more information, visit www.greenenergyconsumers.org/familyfundaygloucester.
“The Two Faces of Frankenstein” will take over the Gloucester Meetinghouse on Saturday, when two landmark “Frankenstein”-related silent movies will be accompanied by music from world-renowned sonic artist and organist Peter Krasinski.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., the event combines a 1910 Edison Studios film and a 1931 Boris Karloff version, while Krasinski sets the mood on the church’s 1893 pipe organ.
The first movie, featuring Thomas Edison photo-play, is the first motion picture version of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. Even 110 years later, organizers said that the visual effects of this film continue to delight viewers. The second movie launched the career of Karloff, who plays Frankenstein’s monster in classic horror style.
Krasinski, who tours the world in varied performances, said that he always enjoys returning to Gloucester, where he has made many friends over the years.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Unitarian Universalist Church, is located at the corner of Church and Middle streets. The event is handicapped-accessible via the side door at 10 Church St.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
The traditional Rockport Haunted Hayride takes place Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the top of Summit Avenue.
This popular event has been taking place for decades and is a fundraiser for the Cub Scouts. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of five or more.
The rain date is Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit www.facebook.com/RockportPack55 for more information.
Hammond Castle Museum’s “Halls of Darkness: Fears and Phobias” has its final weekend this Friday and Saturday. Last Friday’s event was canceled due to the power outages from the storm.
This year, the Halloween-themed event focuses on people’s fears, whether it is the dark or spiders or clowns or other things as they walk through the maze of hallways and rooms. It is rated PG-13.
Visitors park at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester, to board the bus for the short ride to the museum. Free parking opens at Stage Fort Park at 6:30 p.m., with shuttle buses running every 20 minutes to and from the museum. The first tour starts at 7 p.m. The last bus leaves the park at 10:30 p.m., and the last ticket is sold at 10:45 p.m.
Admission is $15 per person. Tickets are available only at the museum during the haunted festivities. For more information, visit www.hammondcastle.org.
