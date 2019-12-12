Looking for homemade gifts for holiday giving?
Here’s a listing of holiday fairs and open houses of which the Times is aware:
Saturday, Dec. 14
GLOUCESTER: Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Coffee, tea, hot mulled cider, bagels and muffins, turkey or vegetarian chili, clam chowder, and hot dogs. Local crafts, book sale, and a white elephant boutique. Santa will be on hand to hear holiday wish lists and pose for a selfie. Holiday cookies for sale and free s’mores from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on the church’s green. Activities include Gloucester High School Chorus Concert at 11 a.m., tours of the 1806 Meetinghouse at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and holiday caroling by the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church choir at 12:30 p.m. Entrance at 10 Church St. is handicap accessible. www.gloucesteruu.org
GLOUCESTER: Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., along Gloucester’s historical Middle Street and throughout downtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street. The city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day long.
GLOUCESTER: Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free at 49 Middle St. Great decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds to Pathways for Children. Music, tasty refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
GLOUCESTER: Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Saturday, Dec. 21
GLOUCESTER: Holiday Pop-Up Shop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Church, 48 Middle St., handicapped accessible, parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
