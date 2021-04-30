Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, at 121 Main St., Gloucester, announced that works by new member Melissa Cox, a photographer, as well as special guest artist Donna Baldassari, a former member, will be on exhibit in May in the show "Coastal Inspirations."
"As we monitor the COVID situation, we are trying to expand our hours and are thrilled to have a new ongoing member and a guest member for the month of May,” said Donna Amero, a founding member and stained-glass artist. "We’re hopefully emerging from the past year’s limitations with unique work by these two artists as well as the other members. In addition, I am happy to add Melissa’s work to my special stained-glass display in the alcove window called Nautical Expressions' during the month of May."
Baldassari joined Local Colors around 1999 although she ventured out on her own to pursue a professional art career . She trained at Montseratt College of Art in Beverly, and also taught art at senior facilities. She is represented by Serena and Lily in Sausalito, California, Newburyport Framers, and Muzio Designs in Essex.
"Local Colors was the first gallery where I displayed my art. I liked the support and encouragement I received from other members. It was also local and near family. It was a great way for me to start showing my work by sharing expenses and the work obligation," noted Baldassari. "Painting is my passion; it renews my soul and refreshes my spirit."
In addition to her larger paintings, she has smaller, original versions of her work she calls "Paint Studies," which are created to work out the details of larger paintings.
Kathy Bucholska, another member artist, said the cooperative is excited to introduce Cox as a new member of the gallery.
Cox, a freelance photographer and Gloucester city councilor, discovered her love of photography in high school. More recently, she is attracted to nautical, landscape and architectural photography after moving to New England in 2007 where she enjoys being out on the water taking photos of ships, whales and sunsets. She began showing her work in 2018.
"I take a unique perspective of my subject matter by zooming in and taking close-up photographs to capture the texture and feeling of a sail or building staircase. I want you to slow down and take in the smaller details versus looking at the bigger picture,” said Cox in a statement. "I like to print on traditional paper but have found that the nautical pictures take on an almost 3-D effect when printed on metal or metallic paper."
Cox is also a member of Rockport and Marblehead art associations, shows at local venues and has managed a few local art shows at the Paint Factory, now owned by Ocean Alliance. She received her first award at Newburyport Art Association in addition to receiving an honorable mention at Rockport Art Association and at the Topsfield Fair. Her photo "Waiting to Row" was selected for the cover on Discover Gloucester’s guide book for the 2020 season.
Local Colors continues to recruit new members, and for more information visit www.local-colors.org. For current hours, call 978-281-3996 or visit the website.
