When attending a Henri Smith concert, one should always bring a handkerchief.
But it is not for tears, it is for cheers, which comes during the “second line” parade that ends the show. Those who wish to participate in the Louisiana tradition can get out of their seats and join the dance through the theater, waving their handkerchiefs.
Smith, a bandleader and singer, has assembled a nine-member band to celebrate the season with a New Orleans Christmas concert this Saturday at Gloucester Stage Company.
Smith, whose Gloucester concert this past spring sold out, said that this show will include holiday favorites and New Orleans standards, as well as a few surprises. He is a native of New Orleans, known as the birthplace of jazz, who headed to Cape Ann after losing his home to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Among the musicians joining Smith is Amadee Castenell on saxophone and flute. Castenell has been part of the legendary New Orleans music scene for decades, including as a member of the award-winning Allen Toussaint Orchestra.
“Amadee is a fixture of New Orleans, and he has played with everybody,” Smith said.
Smith said that he is thrilled to bring this seasonal show to Gloucester, where he now resides, and he always looks forward to the grand finale with the second line.
Alison Anholt-White, a resident of Cape Ann, has been in the audience for Smith’s shows.
“The jazz is wonderful, and the musicians in Henri’s band are very talented,” she said. “Henri is charming and interacts with his audience, teaching and encouraging people to sing along. He performs traditional New Orleans songs but other jazz standards, too. He imparts many details of New Orleans customs and traditions.”
She particularly enjoyed a finale featuring “When the Saints Go Marching In,” with Smith leading the concertgoers in a march around the hall.
Gloucester’s Peter Van Ness, co-founder of GimmeLive, said that this will be a unique concert in the intimate setting of Gloucester Stage, with plenty of room for the second line.
“The legendary Allen Toussaint told me that we, in Gloucester, are blessed to have Henri Smith representing the spirit and soul of New Orleans in our city,” Van Ness said. “And this Saturday, Henri will blend that spirit with the holiday spirit by adding seasonal favorites and gospel tunes to his New Orleans repertoire.”
Smith remembers the exact day he arrived in Gloucester, on Sept 30, 2005.
He had been on the road for nearly a month in a caravan with other Katrina survivors, sharing hotel rooms and using debit cards given to him by The Salvation Army. He and the caravan soon found themselves facing the impact of Hurricane Rita just weeks later.
“We had to split up, and I drove up here,” he recalled. “Nat Simpkins of Manchester used to come down and sit in on my radio shows in New Orleans, and we became friends. When Katrina hit, he said come up here.”
Smith made the trek north and settled in Gloucester, where he developed his own band with Charles Neville of The Neville Brothers. Neville had moved to Massachusetts years earlier.
Arriving on Cape Ann with pretty much just the clothes on his back and a jacket in his car, Smith initially found work at Bass Rocks Golf Club, cleaning golf clubs.
“But I had some things I could rely on — I had my music and my acting background. I’ve done 22 movies since I got here,” said Smith, who was a member of the Screen Actors Guild long before Katrina hit.
Music has been part of his life since he was a child, when he sang in church and spent summers in his mother’s hometown of Natchez, Mississippi. He even sang when he served in the military.
“I was in the Army and in El Paso, Texas, when someone heard me sing, and he said, ‘Why don’t you be part of our band?’” Smith said. “That band was Willie Tyler Plus Two, and I was one of the ‘plus two.’ When the band did a telethon and the other ‘one’ didn’t show, I was out front solo singing ‘My Girl’ on television.”
When he was out of the service, he played the iconic jazz clubs of New Orleans and worked with the musical treasures of the city, including Kermit Ruffins, who also would appear on Smith’s radio show.
“One day, we were playing Tipitina’s lounge, and unbeknownst to me, all of a sudden, (Kermit) said, ladies and gentlemen, here is Henri Smith to perform Nina Simone’s ‘Work Song,’ which I had told him I had recorded,” Smith reminisced.
Smith would become part of Kermit Ruffins’ band and went on tour, which included a stop in Portugal for the Louis Armstrong Festival, where he also sang that song in front of 90,000 people.
He later released his debut CD, “Henri Smith New Orleans Friends & Flavours,” which was produced in New Orleans with an all-star band that included Ruffins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.