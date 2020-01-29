While a photograph preserves a moment of time, it is also a physical object that is subject to the changes that time can bring.
Few people appreciate that irony better than Rick Ashley, who spent five years taking 350 photos for his “Marblehead Portraits Project,” before most of them perished in a fire.
“They exhibited at the Marblehead Arts Association, in the Hooper Mansion, I think it was in 1995, and then they all get put away,” Ashley said. “The building catches fire, and everything burns up. There are a couple of prints, a handful of prints, that blew out of the building.”
Three of those, along with 26 other portraits that Ashley eventually discovered on a compact disc, will appear in a new exhibit that is opening Saturday at Marblehead Museum, “Out of the Ashes: Remnants of Rick Ashley’s Marblehead Portrait Project That Survived the 2003 Tony’s Pizza Fire.”
Ashley, who taught at Boston University’s Center for Digital Imaging Arts from 2004 to 2011, will give a presentation about his project at an opening reception next Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“What happened to the photos is almost as interesting as the photos themselves,” said Lauren McCormack, the museum’s director. “They show how fragile memories are in some ways.”
That’s why she chose Ashley’s exhibit to kick off The Marblehead Memories Project, a program in which the museum hopes to preserve local history.
“We realized last year that a lot of stories are being lost every year,” McCormack said. “People pass away or they move out of town, and their memories of what Marblehead was like in the 20th century are lost to us.”
The Marblehead Memories Project will consist of monthly meetings, which will also kick off on Feb. 1, where people can share memories on specific themes and where others are welcome to listen and comment.
The meetings will be digitally recorded, then stored in a database that the public can access at the museum’s website, McCormack said.
In May, the museum will also hold a “Marblehead Memories Road Show,” where people can bring in photos or objects that they want to keep for their families but are willing to share with others.
“We’ll scan them, or whatever’s appropriate, and put them online,” McCormack said. “We’ll also be doing oral history interviews.”
The only obstacle to this project, she said, is convincing people that their memories have value.
“People don’t think of their lifetimes as history,” McCormack said. “We wanted to change that way of thinking and wanted to capture as many memories and stories as we could, to make sure they’re preserved in our archives and make sure they’re accessible to people.”
When he started shooting his Marblehead portraits, Ashley was inspired by the example of Richard Avedon, an American photographer who died in 2004 and worked in many styles.
In particular, Ashley sought to apply Avedon’s method of photographing subjects against a pure white background, which focused attention on their appearance in a way that seemed to amplify their personalities.
Avedon would never direct people for these photos, Ashley said, but waited for unguarded moments when they were less self-conscious.
“In what I did, I said nothing but ‘stand there,’” Ashley said. “People settle into who they are. They stand how they stand, not like they’re posing for a camera. The smile tends to disappear in most people. I would see something, and hit the thing. I don’t think out of all of them, I did more than two shots on two or three people.”
He started out taking pictures of people in his studio above Tony’s Pizza at 3 School St., but eventually set up his camera for sessions at the Police Department, Boston Yacht Club, Council on Aging, Rotary Club and “the old YMCA.”
“We would machine-gun these things off,” Ashley said.
The original portraits were shot with Polaroid Type 55 film, which creates both negative and positive images and leaves black edges that look like frames imprinted on each photo.
Using a procedure that Kodak introduced in the 1990s, Ashley scanned 35 of his portraits and stored them on a compact disc, which he thought he had lost.
“About five years after the fire, I found the Kodak CD stuffed between some books,” he said.
With “a whole lot of Photoshop,” he was able to turn 26 of these into 8-inch-by-10-inch prints for the show, after leaving out a few portraits of people who worked but did not live in Marblehead.
Ashley said that half of the subjects of his portraits are now dead, and there are a few people from the 26 images whom he doesn’t recognize.
“We’re hoping, during this exhibit, somebody will go, ‘That’s my nephew,’” he said.
In addition to the photos from the Marblehead Portrait Project, the exhibit will include photos that Ashley took during roughly the same period, at celebrations around Marblehead.
“During the ’90s, I would grab a Leica and go out to every celebration and parade in town, which was about three a week,” he said.
Most of those negatives were destroyed in the fire, except for a few that were stored at the center of a metal cabinet.
Along with capturing local citizens in candid moments, these photos now reveal how Marblehead’s streetscape has changed and document the events where they were taken.
“A lot of them are still going on,” Ashley said.
If you go
What: “Out of the Ashes: Remnants of Rick Ashley’s Marblehead Portrait Project That Survived the 2003 Tony’s Pizza Fire”
When: Feb. 1 through April 30, with opening reception Thursday, Feb. 6, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St., Marblehead
How much: Free
More information: www.marbleheadmuseum.org or 781-631-1768
Sharing stories
To kick off The Marblehead Memories Project, monthly meetings will start this Saturday and continue on the first Saturday of each month at Marblehead Museum. This weekend’s theme is “Growing up in Marblehead.”
From 10 a.m. to noon, people with memories of Marblehead are encouraged to share as part of the historical record and to bring 1-2 items to showcase those memories. Anyone who would like to listen is also welcome.
