Rockport’s Nan Webber, a consummate actor and director, joins forces with Gloucester’s Martin Ray and Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Stephen Bates this weekend for a multimedia production celebrating the poetry of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning Mary Oliver.
In what is a fine arts trifecta, the artists will combine their talents in a program of poetry, music and photography on Sunday at the Lanesville Community Center.
The event is a benefit for another Lanesville nonprofit, Manship Artists Residency + Studios, which also celebrates the fine arts of all kinds.
Webber, known for her commanding voice, has long cherished the poetry of Oliver, whose verse often embodies the power of nature.
Most residents of Cape Ann also cherish how close they are to nature, surrounded by both ocean and woodlands, whether at the seashore or Dogtown or Stage Fort Park, to name just a few favorite local spots.
Oliver, who died earlier this year at the age of 83, was a National Book Award winner and was also honored with a Lannan Literary Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award.
“She touches the soul of all of us,” said Webber, whose life has been devoted to theater, whether acting onstage starting at a young age or teaching at Gloucester High School.
When she retired, Webber founded the popular Theatre in the Pines in 1987.
She said that Oliver’s works are universal and appeal to all ages, even young people who may not always enjoy poetry.
“She is our answer to Henry David Thoreau and William Wordsworth,” Webber said of Oliver. “She is a naturalist who speaks with an everyday language. She considers animals to be her beloved friends.
She has given stature and importance to the overlooked and the disadvantaged,” Webber said. “For all of us, she has made the natural world more inviting, more exciting, more enchanting.”
Ray, a retired landscape gardener and photographer, said that he was eager to participate in the event with Webber by showcasing his nature shots.
“(Webber) considers Mary Oliver a poet of nature, as well as the human experience,” Ray said.
Ray suggested enlisting the talents of Bates, who was enthusiastic after hearing Webber’s reading of Oliver’s poetry.
“She has a long life in literary arts and theatrical arts, so from our point of view, this is like a peak of a wave of her life that will come forward,” Ray said.
Ray chose photographs to accompany Oliver’s poems and Bates is composing music for some of the works.
Webber, Ray and Bates are connected through past performances.
Ray has worked with Webber as an actor with Theatre in the Pines, and Ray and Bates have collaborated on a Gloucester Writers Center program, which featured his recent book of haiku and photographs, titled “Quarry Scrolls,” featuring pieces inspired by the oceanfront along Halibut Point State Park in Rockport.
“Working with Nan in the past with a script is gratifying, but this event is drawing on all three of our wellsprings, and that is really a thrill,” said Ray, who has created a weekly blog, titled Notes From Halibut Point, with essays and photographs about the natural and social history of Cape Ann.
Bates brings his own treasure trove of music and talent, having served as clarinetist for the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra in Washington, D.C. He also explores the relationship between art and music, particularly inspired by Kandinsky and Scriabin, in his own artwork.
Since moving to Manchester with his wife, Isabella, in 2009, he has applied his innovations to sculpture and also teaches silk painting at Ten Pound Studio in Gloucester.
Rebecca Reynolds, who leads the board of trustees for the nonprofit Manship Artists Residency + Studios, said that this will be a performance to be remembered.
“It will be exciting and memorable to see these artists, who have distinguished themselves individually, collaborate on a tribute to a writer that they all deeply admire,” she said. “The synergy and compatibility of the performers, furthermore, will not be missed on the audience.”
Webber, a Gloucester native, completed her undergraduate work at Boston University and then earned her master’s in directing and theater from New York University.
When she returned to Cape Ann, she established the theater arts program at Gloucester High School, where she mentored and taught hundreds of students for 22 years.
After Webber founded Theatre in the Pines, the community theater gave benefit performances for many local public charities.
“And this event is no different,” Reynolds said.
IF YOU GO
What: A Tribute to poet Mary Oliver
When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Gloucester
How much: Free admission, with donations to benefit the Manship Artists Residency + Studios
