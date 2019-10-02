Art illuminates the world around us.
And this weekend in Ipswich, the brilliance of art will be enhanced by the light from 16 bonfires, which will float in the downtown stretch of the Ipswich River.
The art will be unveiled Friday night in Town Hall, at the Ipswich Cultural Council’s 33rd annual Art Show and Sale, which will include a jazz performance by Tom Palance, Mark Earley & Friends.
That will be followed on Saturday by the 10th “Ipswich Illuminated,” which not only features bonfires on the river’s surface but also tea lights flickering along a path by the river.
“It’s an event that’s brought the community together in a special way,” said Berta Hathaway, a member of the cultural council for nine years. “People walk around, they talk to their neighbors. Everybody steps back and slows down a little bit and enjoys the river.”
The art show features only Ipswich artists, three of whom founded “Ipswich Illuminated” in 2009, which was also the town’s 350th anniversary year.
One of those three, Kerrie Bates, is now also the director of Ipswich ReCreation and Culture, and she has organized a new series of events, “IllumiNATION,” which will debut on Friday night this year.
“We’re calling the theme of Friday night ‘e pluribus unum’ — of many, we are one — and we have five installations that speak to the theme,” Bates said. “They will be lighting up the river from the Green Street Bridge along Water Street to the town wharf, a section that has never been lit before.”
“IllumiNATION” will begin at 6:30 p.m. when Ipswich Moving Company rehearses at the Green Street Bridge for their dance performance the following night.
One of the installations, a sculpture called “Fundamental Soul” that Bates described as “a pair of dancers caught in a kinetic embrace,” will be illuminated on the lawn of Town Hall while people wait for the dancers to start.
Then at 7 p.m., the Town Wharf will be the site of a dance party, with music played by bands on a barge in the river.
Two installations will also be afloat, one of which is a sculpture of a “fire-breathing, post-industrial dragon” by Essex artist Derek Rice, Bates said.
The other will re-create a two-syllable poem by Muhammad Ali, which reads “Me, We,” and will consist of the word “We” floating on top of the water, so its reflection on the surface will spell out “Me.” Another installation, “Project Project,” will feature a screen on the back of Town Hall, where “beautiful colors” will be projected, Bates said.
“IllumiNATION” will also mark the debut of a mascot for the weekend, Celeste, who Bates said is a “goddess from the heavens” who carries a bow and arrow to encourage people to aim high.
Another new Friday event this year, “Verse/Visual,” will mount poems and photos in the big windows at Gathr, which rents work spaces on Market Street.
Organized by photographer Cynthia August and poet Sarah Vickery, “Verse/Visual” first appeared in Hall-Haskell House during last year’s Cask and Clam Festival, where photographs were displayed beside poems that inspired them.
“This year, one of the things we wanted to do was make our photographs big,” August said. “Instead of having a gallery show inside, what if we could place them in windows facing out?”
Also new this year, photographers and poets have each been provided with a work by the other, so they can both respond to one another’s work, creating a dialogue between them.
On Saturday night, along with the exhibit, Gathr will host live events that promote the arts of poetry and photography.
“Poetry students from the high school will be doing on-demand poetry, and we’re having a photography open night, as well,” August said. “Bring me a file, and I can project it.”
While the art sale resumes on Saturday at noon, “Ipswich Illuminated” gets started at 5 p.m. with a photography exhibit at Hall-Haskell House documenting the last nine years of the event.
Several local bands will also play music at the Riverwalk at EBSCO and on Sawmill Point, while food and beverage vendors serve at several locations.
An Art Scream Truck, which is also new this year, will offer art activities for children at Ascension Church, and floating lanterns will be launched in the river to raise money for families dealing with cancer.
Before the art show and sale continues on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday night will close with Ipswich Moving Company’s performance of “Air Meets Water III.”
Where in the past this aerial dance featured two dancers, dangling just above the water in slings tied by climbing rope to the Green Street Bridge, this year, there will be four.
“A problem we have is, there are not as many viewing places as we’d like,” said Janet Craft, who directs the company. “Doing it on both sides, people can see it from the upstream side, as well as from the Water Street side.”
The dancers are transported to their slings by boat and plunge into the river when the dance is over, which is why the performance wasn’t held last year.
“The ‘Ipswich Illuminated’ date was so late, I felt the possibility of it being too cold for the dancers,” Craft said.
This year, the 16-minute performance will also include a new musical score, composed for the company by Ipswich resident Chris Florio.
“The first half of the dance is about air — being in the slings, feeling the air,” Craft said.
After rose petals fall from the bridge onto the dancers, they explore the experience of being in water, until they finally dive into the river.
“We have to time this exactly with the tide, because the water level is constantly changing under that bridge,” Craft said.
If you go
What: Ipswich Arts and Illumination
When: Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, Riverwalk, Green Street Bridge, Hall-Haskell House, Gathr and other Ipswich locations
How much: Free
More information: www.facebook.com/Ipswich-Cultural-Council-179736442086660
