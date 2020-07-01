ROCKPORT — The Rockport Art Association & Museum will reopen its doors Wednesday, featuring a show titled "Welcome Back!"
The historic art association, with its spacious galleries on the first floor, closed its doors March 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic, before the government mandates.
Its first summer show features approximately 90 artworks, including painting, photography, and sculpture by its exhibiting artist members, and runs through Aug. 2.
James Craig, executive director of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, said the organization is eager to greet the return of its artists, patrons and visitors following this period of social distancing and a spring filled with following all sanitizing protocols.
"When we started working from home, we were constantly adjusting the schedule because we had so much planned for this year, and we had to figure out a way to reopen in a fashion that would benefit the membership, so it was a wait-and-see what was permissible. Once we had those answers in hand, we went about the process of reopening," Craig said.
The shutdown gave the art association the impetus to create online galleries.
"Moving forward, we will do this with every major exhibition we have. At the same time the pieces are hanging on the wall, they also will be put up for sale online," said Craig.
Visitors will need to wear masks, and there is a rigorous schedule for daily cleaning.
Women Artists show
Another show will open from July 25 to Sept. 7. That's when the association hosts a show of work by members of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Association of Women Artists.
Many Cape Ann and North Shore women artists are members of this association, said Heidi Caswell Zander, president of the association’s executive board.
The show, "Collectable," was juried by Jennifer Liston Munson, a former senior member of the Exhibitions and Design Department at the Museum of Fine Art, Boston, and executive director of the Armenian Museum.
Zander said the staff and executive board have been meeting weekly since the closure to brainstorm ways to continually reach out to the community.
"We started online workshops and we were preparing how we could be open so we would be ready when it was deemed appropriate and safe," she said. "Additionally, the online classes allowed us to reach out to people who haven't taught because they live far away but they are now able to teach classes. We are trying to have a strong online presence and offering a range of possibilities. We are trying to balance both contemporary and traditional classes as well as plein air classes."
Community project
In another effort, the art association is embarking on a community art project open to anyone. The project is called Mail Art, which refers to a movement centered on sending small-scale works through the postal service.
"We were looking for something people can do individually at home, but which can be part of a collective experience," said Zander.
All submissions must be 4 by 6 inches and be in any medium that will travel through the postal system. They can be abstract, representational, written, or a combination, and made out of cardboard, construction paper. Each submission should have a stamp and mailing address on it.
The submissions should be mailed to Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., Rockport, MA 01966. The mail art should not be placed in an envelope; it must be sent through the postal system. Make sure to indicate your name and contact information somewhere on the postcard. All entries must be postmarked no later than July 25, 2020.
"We envision joining the Mail Art postcards together, at the corners, to create a hanging wall that viewers can walk around and explore both sides. We want to document and share both the individual and collective 'NOW' through this Mail Art process. If events remain possible, it will be part of a Better Together celebration in mid-August. The final collection of these works will be displayed and then archived," according to a press release.
The Mail Art Project exhibition is scheduled to run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 13.
