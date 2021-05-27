The Rocky Neck Art Colony — closed for for all intents and purposes to in-person visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic— is experiencing a spring re-awakening.
The historic art colony is eager to jump start its Goetemann Artist Residency for the 2021 season and Gallery 53 is again opening its doors to a shop filled with fine arts of all kinds.
The Goetemann Artist Residency, which is celebrating its 17th year, was founded by the late Gloucester painter and teacher Gordon Goetemann.
The first month-long residency, granted to artist Vanessa Michalak, will close with an in-person open studio on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. on Madfish Wharf at 77 Rocky Neck Ave., Suite 10.
The second residency features photographer Raphael Warshaw, who moves in on Tuesday, June 1. He will present an opening talk at the Cultural Center a at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., that night at 7. Both events are free to the public.
Warshaw, who was born in Kingston, New York, in 1942, began photographing while in military service. He attended Philadelphia College of Art (now University of the Arts) and Art Center College of Design before graduating from the State University of New York at New Paltz in 1971 with a degree in art history. During this time, his photojournalistic work appeared in Time magazine and The New York Times, according to his bio.
In the mid-1970s, faced with the demands of supporting a new family, he became a medical researcher. However, decades later, he returned to school and in 2015, earned a Master of Fine Arts in photography from George Mason University.
In his 2021 artist statement, Warshaw shares the following: “Much has been written about memory, its formation, persistence, malleability and loss. Although the chemical and physiologic mechanisms of memory are largely beyond the scope of this statement (and to some extent, science itself), we know that they form, grow, decline and ultimately disappear. Our hopes and fears, all we know, are controlled by what we remember. ... For me, 'place' is the template that organizes this repository and photographs are the external physical representations of the memories it contains, old, new and yet to come.”
Warshaw's closing event will be an open studio on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at 77 Rocky Neck Ave., suite 10.
Also, Rocky Neck's exhibition of emerging North Shore artists featured in its exhibition “40 Under 40” continues at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck through June 30.
More information is available at www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Doors swing open at Gallery 53
The Rocky Neck Art Colony announced that Gallery 53, at 53 Rocky Neck Ave., is opening for the season on Friday, May 28, with its "Gloucester-appropriate themed show" titled FISH.
The fine art and craft gallery, housed in a 19th century building on the water, was last open in 2019.
"In this multimedia exhibit, many talented G53 members interpret these aquatic gill-bearing animals with whimsy, realism and humor," according to an exhibition statement.
Boatbuilder Richard Honan put together a driftwood assemblage titled "Do Fish Have Lips?," and in her glass work, artist Ellen Garvey created a fish that "looks like water itself," to name just a couple of the varied works.
The gallery welcomes four new members this year: Joan Benotti, a mixed-media artist, "who blends the actual with the abstract in pieces that integrate memory and story with pattern and place;" Paula Morgan, a painter, who creates tranquil landscapes, still life and marine compositions; Fran Osten, a weaver inspired by the New England landscape and the ever-changing ocean cove outside her studio where her particular looms allows her to work beyond the usual weaving grid; and Diane Slezak, a ceramic artist in whose hands the clay becomes a canvas on which to infuse her designs.
Gallery hours from May 28 to June 30 are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Part of the gallery's mission is to provide the community with thought-provoking rotating exhibits and a place to purchase local art in a variety of price ranges.
Spring plant and bake sale
Holy Family Women’s Guild presents it annual Spring Plant & Bake Sale outdoors on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the yard area at Saint Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The event features the expected items, and also this year there will be cemetery baskets with fresh flowers for Memorial Day while supplies last. The event also features cookies, white elephants and prizes. Safety protocols including masks and social distancing are still in place. All proceeds will benefit Holy Family Parish.
Magnolia art gallery returns with much local art
Arts Abound, a Magnolia gallery and gift boutique, is celebrating a grand re-opening with new handcrafted items and original artwork. Store owner Sue Wheeler is an artist who paints colorful cold wax and oil, and acrylic sea, floral, and abstract pieces. The featured artist is Eve Perkins, who creates whimsical beach and maritime illustrations of Gloucester and Manchester. The gallery features photographer Donna Ardizonni’s popular beach towels in a choice of local scenes as well as works by local photographers Laurinda Butcher, John Abisamra and Melissa Cox and others.
Also featured is Gloucester’s Stephanie Mason, who is known for her fish mugs, ornaments, and place mats, and Tin Can Sally (Seamans) who makes earrings using tin cans from all over the world. Rocky Neck’s Brenda Malloy features her hand-painted magnets and cards. Other Cape Ann artists are Gloucester’s Sue Ingram with local paintings of florals and seagulls, Rockport’s Deb Shradieck who paints watercolors of Rockport and Gloucester, and Manchester’s Christine Gauthier Kelley who creates hand-painted silk scarves and shawls. The shop features many other handmade items including ocean-inspired pottery, "Glosta" and Magnolia caps and tees, handblown glass and jewelry.
"Thank you for supporting neighboring artists and small businesses challenged by the pandemic," said Wheeler. She also noted that the Magnolia’s farmers market will start the first Sunday in June on Lexington Avenue. Arts Abound is located at 21C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia village. For hours and more information visit www.artsaboundmagnolia.com.
Opening day at Beauport
Beauport, the historic Sleeper-McCann House, at 75 Eastern Point Blvd., opens for the season on Thursday, May 27. Guided tours are offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets must be booked online in advance from www.historicnewengland.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.