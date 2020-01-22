Most Americans have an image of what happened when George Washington and the Continental Army crossed the Delaware River on Christmas night in 1776.
That’s because the majority of those Americans have seen Emanuel Leutze’s 1851 painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” which portrays Washington standing heroically in a boat, in a river filled with ice floes.
But the contrast between that famous image and another one on the same subject, which was painted by Jacob Lawrence around a century later, is profound and helps define the impact of “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” a new exhibit at Peabody Essex Museum.
Where Leutze’s painting, which is in The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, was created on a towering scale that dominates the viewer, Lawrence’s painting is an intimate 12 inches by 16 inches, inviting close inspection.
And while the intense realism of Leutze’s work leaves nothing to the imagination, Lawrence’s painting features an abstract style in which the details are part of vibrant patterns.
These differences matter because they express contrary ideas about the incident they depict. Washington is a monumental figure in Leutze’s painting, occupying a different plane from his men and defining history through his actions.
But it is impossible to say if the general is even present in Lawrence’s work, where individuals are hard to distinguish and the emphasis instead is on a shared experience of struggle.
“This creates an imaginative space for you to imagine a different outcome,” said Austen Barron Bailly, who previously worked for Peabody Essex and is now chief curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas. “The action is in the middle. There is not a beginning or an end. You have to complete the story. We know in the hindsight of history what happened, but in the moment that Lawrence captures, you are in it, and you can imagine the struggle leading somewhere to a future outcome. It’s a powerful setup.”
Jacob Lawrence, who died in 2000, was “one of the great modern American artists of the 20th century,” Bailly said.
He eventually became a leading figure in the Harlem Renaissance and early in his career started to create paintings in series that address history and culture from an African American perspective.
The most famous of these, “The Migration of the Negro” from 1941, depicted the exodus of African Americans from the South to the North in 60 panels.
“The American Struggle” was Lawrence’s 10th and last series, Bailly said, and was created in the 1950s, after the artist finished serving in the Coast Guard.
The series addresses American history between 1770 and 1817 and was based on research that Lawrence did in the public library at 135th Street in Harlem. The exhibit includes a re-creation of that setting, along with a selection of the books that he read.
“He actually thought he would begin doing an African American history, but as he began doing his research, he expanded his vision to include all of American history and the role of African Americans and Native Americans and women and the under-recognized in all of this,” Bailly said.
Only 30 paintings were completed, out of 60 that Lawrence originally planned, and the series was dispersed after being sold.
But Bailly spent years working with Elizabeth Hutton Turner, a professor of art history at the University of Virginia, to reassemble the series for the first time in 60 years.
“We’ve accounted for 25 of the ‘Struggle’ paintings, and while five remain unlocated, you will see works alongside reproductions of the missing paintings,” Turner said.
The only exception is “Spindle,” which is represented by an empty frame, because there are no images of the work to consult.
The exhibit is accompanied by works from three contemporary African American artists, Derrick Adams, Bethany Collins and Hank Willis Thomas, who were inspired by Lawrence’s example.
“Bethany Collins works with language and song, Hank Thomas works with a visual archive and Derek Adams dives deep into the cultural history of place,” said Lydia Gordon, coordinating curator for the exhibit.
And along with Lawrence’s paintings, the exhibit displays all the captions that he chose to display with each work, following a practice that he used in other series.
“He retrieved voices in the form of direct quotations from eyewitnesses, first-person accounts, petitions, military reports, famous speeches, words from unnamed individuals, that speak across the divides of race and class and culture, and give voice to this desire for freedom in the face of tyranny,” Turner said.
Some of the quotations that appear with his paintings will sound familiar, such as the opening of the preamble to the Constitution, but others are more obscure.
For instance, while Patrick Henry is famous for having said, “Give me liberty or give me death,” he is represented alongside the first panel in the show by another phrase from the same speech: “Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?”
“Henry is making the analogy between the colonists’ cause to the fight for freedom from enslavement,” Turner said. “You have your first reminder that we are looking at this from the perspective of an African American person who is always keeping in mind the history of enslavement in this country.”
Turner, who interviewed Lawrence six weeks before he died, said, “He kept telling me, ‘Beth, there is beauty in struggle.’”
The statement explains how Lawrence hoped his art would help people to see the world differently, and also influence how they choose to act.
“I think this beauty element and this struggle element — bringing together things that we want to shy away from and something we want to be drawn into, together in one place — that’s where the change can happen,” Turner said.
If you go
What: “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle”
When: Through April 26. Open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem
How much: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $12 for students, and free for youths 16 and under and Salem residents
More information: 978-745-9500 or www.pem.org
